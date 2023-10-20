Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest, Standard Chartered

Another group of FTSE 100 companies publish results in the coming days, which could provide clues as to the health of both the domestic and global economy. Here are the key dates for your diary.

20th October 2023 11:39

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 23 October

Trading statements

Shanta Gold, South32

AGM/EGM

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust, City of London Investment Group, Finsbury Food Group, Landore Resources, Mothercare, Naked Wines, Oracle Power, Provexis

Tuesday 24 October

Trading statements

Angling Direct, Anglo American, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Bunzl, FD Technologies, Gattaca, Petra Diamonds, Scancell Holdings, Softcat, Travis Perkins, Trifast, WAG Payment Solutions

AGM/EGM

Accrol Group, Oneiro Energy, Tufton Oceanic Assets, WH Ireland

Wednesday 25 October

Trading statements

Asos, Bytes Technology, Critical Mineral Resources, Ecora Resources, Fresnillo, Ibstock, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Reckitt Benckiser, RWS Holdings, ScS Group, Virgin Wines UK

AGM/EGM

Arcontech, Hargreaves Services, Kavango Resources, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Pendragon, Springfield Properties

Thursday 26 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Balfour Beatty, City Of London Investment Trust and Dunelm.

Trading statements

Bank of Ireland, Bloomsbury Publishing, Botswana Diamonds, C&C Group, e-Therapeutics, Financials Acquisition Corp, GCP Infrastructure Investments, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Hummingbird Resources, Hunting, Inchcape, International Personal Finance, PPHE Hotel Group, Renishaw, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), Unilever, WPP

AGM/EGM

Alumasc, Brooks Macdonald, Feedback, Filtronic, Global Invacom Group, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, IMC Exploration, Made Tech Group, Mattioli Woods, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Novacyt, South32, Tirupati Graphite, TMT Acquisition

Friday 27 October

Trading statements

Brown (N) Group, Filtronic, International Consolidated Airlines Group, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)

AGM/EGM

KCR Residential REIT

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: why these shareholders will continue to prosper

1 day ago

Stockwatch: these shares discount a recession but which one to buy?

1 day ago

We are finding value everywhere: here are our newest holdings

1 day ago

Bond Watch: would you invest in a Scottish bond?

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: risks now outweigh rewards, so it’s time to sell

2 days ago

When is it time to sell a fund, investment trust or share?

2 days ago

Fund Spotlight: a value play for the unloved UK market

2 days ago

FTSE 100 stocks crash, but Nick Train still smiling

2 days ago

New threat to triple lock and link to workers’ pay

3 days ago