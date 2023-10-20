The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest, Standard Chartered
Another group of FTSE 100 companies publish results in the coming days, which could provide clues as to the health of both the domestic and global economy. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 23 October
Trading statements
Shanta Gold, South32
AGM/EGM
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust, City of London Investment Group, Finsbury Food Group, Landore Resources, Mothercare, Naked Wines, Oracle Power, Provexis
Tuesday 24 October
Trading statements
Angling Direct, Anglo American, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Bunzl, FD Technologies, Gattaca, Petra Diamonds, Scancell Holdings, Softcat, Travis Perkins, Trifast, WAG Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
Accrol Group, Oneiro Energy, Tufton Oceanic Assets, WH Ireland
Wednesday 25 October
Trading statements
Asos, Bytes Technology, Critical Mineral Resources, Ecora Resources, Fresnillo, Ibstock, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Reckitt Benckiser, RWS Holdings, ScS Group, Virgin Wines UK
AGM/EGM
Arcontech, Hargreaves Services, Kavango Resources, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Pendragon, Springfield Properties
Thursday 26 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Balfour Beatty, City Of London Investment Trust and Dunelm.
Trading statements
Bank of Ireland, Bloomsbury Publishing, Botswana Diamonds, C&C Group, e-Therapeutics, Financials Acquisition Corp, GCP Infrastructure Investments, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Hummingbird Resources, Hunting, Inchcape, International Personal Finance, PPHE Hotel Group, Renishaw, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), Unilever, WPP
AGM/EGM
Alumasc, Brooks Macdonald, Feedback, Filtronic, Global Invacom Group, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, IMC Exploration, Made Tech Group, Mattioli Woods, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Novacyt, South32, Tirupati Graphite, TMT Acquisition
Friday 27 October
Trading statements
Brown (N) Group, Filtronic, International Consolidated Airlines Group, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG)
AGM/EGM
KCR Residential REIT
