Funds Fan: winners and losers so far in 2022, and why small-caps outperform

Later in the podcast, Kyle chats to Peter Ewins, fund manager of the recently renamed Global Smaller Companies Trust (LSE:GSCT) , which was formerly called the BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust. Among the topics discussed are the reasons why smaller companies tend to outperform larger companies over the long term – 10 years-plus.

Kyle Caldwell and Sam Benstead discuss how funds and investment trusts have fared in the first half of 2022 – including highlighting why funds have held up better than trusts. The duo also name their top tips for deciding whether to hold or fold when a fund manager retires or jumps ship to join a rival firm.

