The Week Ahead: Ocado, Barratt Developments, Wetherspoon

After a stunning 2019, what are the odds of a fresh catalyst for the bulls?

5th July 2019 11:35

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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After a stunning 2019, what are the odds of a fresh catalyst for the bulls?

Monday 8 July

Trading Statements

Trakm8, Mercia Technologies, Abbey

AGM/EGM

DPA Group, Sealand Capital Galaxy, Vietnam Enterprise Investments, AVEVA

Tuesday 9 July

Trading Statements

Ocado, Micro Focus International, RM, Amino Technologies, Photo-Me International, Collagen Solutions, Knights Group

AGM/EGM

N Brown

Wednesday 10 July

Trading Statements

Barratt Developments, Dunelm, PageGroup, JD Wetherspoon, Yourgene Health

AGM/EGM

Digitalbox, Arricano Real Estate, Summit Properties Limited

Thursday 11 July

Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Halma (LSE:HLMA) and WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)

Trading statements

Kier, Workspace Group, Ilika, ReNeuron, Dart Group

AGM/EGM

Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development, Intosol Holdings, Mercantile Ports Logistics, LondonMetric Property

Friday 12 July

Trading statements

Urban Logistics REIT

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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