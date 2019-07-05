The Week Ahead: Ocado, Barratt Developments, Wetherspoon
After a stunning 2019, what are the odds of a fresh catalyst for the bulls?
5th July 2019 11:35
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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After a stunning 2019, what are the odds of a fresh catalyst for the bulls?
Monday 8 July
Trading Statements
Trakm8, Mercia Technologies, Abbey
AGM/EGM
DPA Group, Sealand Capital Galaxy, Vietnam Enterprise Investments, AVEVA
Tuesday 9 July
Trading Statements
Ocado, Micro Focus International, RM, Amino Technologies, Photo-Me International, Collagen Solutions, Knights Group
AGM/EGM
N Brown
Wednesday 10 July
Trading Statements
Barratt Developments, Dunelm, PageGroup, JD Wetherspoon, Yourgene Health
AGM/EGM
Digitalbox, Arricano Real Estate, Summit Properties Limited
Thursday 11 July
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Halma (LSE:HLMA) and WH Smith (LSE:SMWH)
Trading statements
Kier, Workspace Group, Ilika, ReNeuron, Dart Group
AGM/EGM
Dragon-Ukrainian Properties & Development, Intosol Holdings, Mercantile Ports Logistics, LondonMetric Property
Friday 12 July
Trading statements
Urban Logistics REIT
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