The week ahead: Persimmon, ITV, BAT, US-China deadline
There's lots to keep investors busy next week as big names prepare potentially market-moving news.
22nd February 2019 13:37
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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There's lots to keep investors busy next week as big names prepare potentially market-moving news.
Monday 25 February
Trading Statements
Associated British Food, Finsbury Food, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Tristel, Ascential, Kosmos Energy, Quartix, Bunzl, Centamin, Hammerson, Ascential, Kosmos Energy
AGM/EGM
Wey Education
Tuesday 26 February
Trading Statements
Babcock International, Town Centre Securities, Lighthouse Group, Green Reit, Meggitt, Standard Chartered, Drax Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, Synectics, Lighthouse Group, Persimmon, Derwent London, Fisher (James), Augean, Croda International, Dalata Hotel Group, Thomson Reuters, Travis Perkins
Wednesday 27 February
Trading Statements
Redde, Clinigen, Synthomer, Unite Group, Provident Financial, Weir Group, ITV, Taylor Wimpey, Rio Tinto, Nichols, FBD Holdings, St James's Place, International Personal Finance, Capital & Counties Properties
AGM/EGM
Sage Group, Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust, Bankers' Investment Trust, River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co, Driver Group
Thursday 28 February
Trading statements
Genus, Ricardo, Management Resource Solutions, Rolls-Royce, STV Group, RSA Insurance, PPHE Hotel Group, Spire Healthcare, Rentokil Initial, Jardine Matheson, Dairy Farm International, Evraz, Gocompare.com, British American Tobacco, Arrow Global, Amigo Holdings, Aston Martin Lagonda, Hastings Group, Hunting, Mandarin Oriental International, Merlin Entertainments, Mondi, National Express, Jardine Strategic Holdings, Inchcape, Howden Joinery, International Consolidated Airlines Group
AGM/EGM
Formation Group, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust, Jersey Electricity Company, Miton Global Opportunities
Friday 1 March
Trading statements
WPP, Rightmove, Mail.RU Group
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