Week Ahead: Raspberry Pi a highlight in holiday period
In a trading week shortened to four days by Good Friday, investors have fewer companies to track in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
27th March 2026 12:50
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 30 March
Trading statements
Artisanal Spirits, Aoti, Fermi, RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd
AGM/EGM
BlackRock Smaller Cos Trust, Earnz, European Green Transition, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Hydrogen Capital Growth, MedPal AI, RC365 Holding
Tuesday 31 March
Trading statements
AG Barr, DCC, Digitalbox, Hilton Food Group, James Halstead, Judges Scientific, Litigation Capital Management, Metlen Energy & Metals, Pantheon Infrastructure, Princes Group, Raspberry Pi Holdings (LSE:RPI), Venture Life Group
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen UK Smaller Cos Growth Trust, Brunner Investment Trust, Idox, Panther Metals, Tekmar Group
Wednesday 1 April
Trading statements
Peel Hunt, Renew Holdings, Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Sosandar
Thursday 2 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barratt Redrow, Domino's Pizza and Taylor Wimpey.
Trading statements
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust
AGM/EGM
Rome Resources
Friday 3 April
Stock market closed for Good Friday public holiday
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.