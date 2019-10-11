The Week Ahead: Results season hots up
Will the end of week optimism spill over into the following week? Here are the big events to watch.
Monday 14 October
Trading Statements
No scheduled announcements
Tuesday 15 October
Trading Statements
Merlin Entertainments, Marston's, Rio Tinto, Hays, Schroders, Walker Greenbank, LiDCO, Sareum, Bellway
Wednesday 16 October
Trading Statements
Segro, BHP Group, Mediclinic International, ASOS, Nanoco, Applied Graphene Materials
AGM/EGM
Loungers
Thursday 17 October
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include BAE Systems, Photo-Me, John Menzies and Lookers
Trading statements
Rentokil Initial, Unilever, National Express, Moneysupermarket.com, Domino's Pizza, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Tlou Energy, Rank Group
Friday 18 October
Trading statements
InterContinental Hotels Group, London Stock Exchange, Dechra Pharmaceuticals
AGM/EGM
K3 Capital Group
