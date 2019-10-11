The Week Ahead: Results season hots up

Monday 14 October

Trading Statements

No scheduled announcements

Tuesday 15 October

Trading Statements



Merlin Entertainments, Marston's, Rio Tinto, Hays, Schroders, Walker Greenbank, LiDCO, Sareum, Bellway

Wednesday 16 October

Trading Statements

Segro, BHP Group, Mediclinic International, ASOS, Nanoco, Applied Graphene Materials

AGM/EGM

Loungers

Thursday 17 October

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include BAE Systems, Photo-Me, John Menzies and Lookers

Trading statements



Rentokil Initial, Unilever, National Express, Moneysupermarket.com, Domino's Pizza, WH Smith

AGM/EGM

Tlou Energy, Rank Group

Friday 18 October

Trading statements

InterContinental Hotels Group, London Stock Exchange, Dechra Pharmaceuticals

AGM/EGM

K3 Capital Group

