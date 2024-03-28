The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto AGM is the highlight
The Easter holidays will cause a significant slowdown in corporate reporting activity in the days ahead, but a few companies are taking the plunge. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 1 April
Easter Monday bank holiday
Tuesday 2 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Catenai, Oncimmune Holdings
Wednesday 3 April
Trading statements
Hilton Food Group, Impax Environmental Markets, Pantheon Infrastructure
AGM/EGM
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, Quantum Exponential
Thursday 4 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include InterContinental Hotels, Hammerson and Smiths Group.
Rio Tinto’s AGM will start at 11am Thursday at The Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. You can find more information on Rio Tinto’s own AGM page.
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Scottish American Investment Co
Friday 5 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Faron Pharmaceuticals OY
