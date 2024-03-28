Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto AGM is the highlight

The Easter holidays will cause a significant slowdown in corporate reporting activity in the days ahead, but a few companies are taking the plunge. Here are the key dates for your diary.

28th March 2024 11:13

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 1 April

Easter Monday bank holiday

Tuesday 2 April

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Catenai, Oncimmune Holdings

Wednesday 3 April

Trading statements

Hilton Food Group, Impax Environmental Markets, Pantheon Infrastructure

AGM/EGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, Quantum Exponential

Thursday 4 April 

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include InterContinental Hotels, Hammerson and Smiths Group.

Rio Tinto’s AGM will start at 11am Thursday at The Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London. You can find more information on Rio Tinto’s own AGM page.

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Scottish American Investment Co

Friday 5 April

Trading statements 

Nothing in the diary yet 

AGM/EGM 

Faron Pharmaceuticals OY 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Ian Cowie: this investment trust has a 7.4% yield and a big tailwind

about 2 hours ago

Does the political risk of investing in China outweigh the rewards?

about 3 hours ago

20 years of investing: what I’ve learnt, and my best and worst investments

about 4 hours ago

Market snapshot: record highs being tested again

about 3 hours ago

Five ways fund investors can get Warren Buffett in their ISA

1 day ago

The Analyst: Dzmitry Lipski’s investment insights

1 day ago

eyeQ: Alibaba – the Chinese mega-cap in value territory

1 day ago

A solid, low-risk investment to hold for the long term

1 day ago

How to build a £1 million pension and ISA portfolio

2 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

2 months ago