The week ahead: Rolls-Royce, L&G, Paddy Power, G4S
2nd March 2018 18:30
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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There's another flurry of blue-chip and FTSE 250 results over the next week, including the big insurers and plenty of engineers.
Monday 5 March
Trading Statements
Mysale, Trinity Mirror, Microsaic Systems, Telecom Egypt, Ultra Electronics
AGM/EGM
Kennedy Ventures
Tuesday 6 March
Trading Statements
CAP-XX, Ashtead, PureCircle, Craneware, McCarthy & Stone, Just Eat, LSL Property Services, Mpac Group, Aggreko, Bodycote, Loopup, Rotork, Harworth Group, Cairn Homes, Headlam, Tyman, Silence Therapeutics, Escher Group, SDL, Huntsworth, Intertek, Apax Global Alpha, Ibstock, Yu Group, IWG
AGM/EGM
Redx Pharma, Nexus Infrastructure, JPMorgan Russian Securities, Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, BlackRock North American, Ediston Property, CareTech Holdings
Wednesday 7 March
Trading Statements
88 Energy, Netcall, River and Mercantile Group, Smith (DS), Restaurant Group, Rolls-Royce, Ophir Energy, Anpario, Paddy Power Betfair, Stock Spirits, PageGroup, Legal & General, Hill & Smith, FDM Group, esure, Equiniti, WANdisco, Bioquell, Tritax Big Box Reit, Microgen, Lookers, Tyman
AGM/EGM
Romgaz, EF Realisation, Blackrock Income & Growth, Aluminium Bahrain
Thursday 8 March
Trading statements
Origin Enterprises, Spirent Communications, Jardine Matheson, Communisis, Countrywide, Capital & Regional, Aviva, Alfa Financial Software, Attraqt Group, Dairy Farm International, Domino's Pizza, Jardine Strategic Holdings, G4S, Frontier Smart Technologies, Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
AGM/EGM
Benchmark Holdings
Friday 9 March
Trading statements
Eurocell, GVC Holdings, Independent News & Media, Inmarsat, SIG
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