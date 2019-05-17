The Week Ahead: Royal Mail, M&S
Our head of markets explains what investors should expect in results from these two FTSE 100 laggards.
17th May 2019 16:00
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Our head of markets explains what investors should expect in results from these two FTSE 100 laggards.
Monday 20 May
Trading Statements
Cerillion, LXI Reit, McKay Securities
AGM/EGM
Forterra, Keywords Studios, City Pub Group
Tuesday 21 May
Trading Statements
Galliford Try, WH Smith, Electrocomponents, Provident Financial, UDG Healthcare, Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, Renew Holdings, Nexus Infrastructure, APC Technology, Homeserve, Immedia, Assura, Bloomsbury Publishing, Severn Trent, Halfords, Warehouse Reit, Cranswick, Big Yellow Group, First Derivatives, Electrocomponents
AGM/EGM
Vitec, Restore,Accesso Technology, Royal Dutch Shell, Warpaint London, Provident Financial, BP, Lamprell, Corero Network Security, Nahl Group, Fresnillo, Riverstone Energy, Marshall Motor, Greggs
Wednesday 22 May
Trading Statements
IG Group, Close Brothers, IXICO, Paragon Banking, Paradigm Metals, Britvic, Marks & Spencer, Royal Mail, U and I Group, Pets At Home, Picton Property Income, Intermediate Capital, HICL Infrastructure, Great Portland Estates, Babcock International, SSE
AGM/EGM
Medica Group, Gamma Communications, Boku, Allianz Technology Trust, Antofagasta, Deltex Medical, Property Franchise, Motif Bio, SafeCharge International, Georgia Healthcare, Judges Scientific
Thursday 23 May
Trading statements
Essentra, Intertek Group, Coats Group, Inchcape, Hollywood Bowl Group, Mitchells & Butlers, AJ Bell, Tate & Lyle, TalkTalk Telecom, United Utilities, Mediclinic International, Dairy Crest, Helical Bar, NewRiver Retail, PayPoint
AGM/EGM
Secure Income Reit, Pebble Beach Systems, Sabre Insurance, Strix, EnQuest, Gocompare.com, GYG, Cambridge Cognition, Coats, Aviva, Avast, Hastings Group, Hydrogen, Manx Financial, Nucleus Financial, Intelligent Ultrasound, Legal & General, Inchcape, JKX Oil & Gas
Friday 24 May
Trading statements
Spectris, Urban Logistics REIT, Volvere
AGM/EGM
Yew Grove Reit, Informa, Old Mutual
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