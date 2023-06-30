The Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s, AO World, Currys
Investors get a warm-up for earnings season proper later in July as some popular names release results in the days ahead. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 3 July
Trading statements
Porvair, Wynnstay
AGM/EGM
Pacific Assets Trust, Rotala
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Open a Trading Account
Tuesday 4 July
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Augmentum Fintech, Cairn Homes, Duke Royalty, Foresight Group, J Sainsbury, Kitwave, Mercia Asset Management, Solid State, WANdisco
AGM/EGM
Airtel Africa, Marks & Spencer, Strix Group, Versarien
Wednesday 5 July
Trading statements
AO World (LSE:AO.), Quiz, Redde Northgate, Rockwood Strategic, Supreme, Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
AdvancedAdvT, Bonhill Group, Burford Capital, Capital Gearing Trust, Clarify Pharma, Eneraqua Technologies, i(x) Net Zero
Thursday 6 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include JD Sports Fashion, Murray International Trust and Next
Trading statements
Currys (LSE:CURY), Equals Group, Ferrexpo, Jet2, Naked Wines, PayPoint, Robert Walters, Workspace Group
AGM/EGM
3i Group, 3i Infrastructure, Great Portland Estates, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Katoro Gold, Land Securities, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Peel Hunt, Severn Trent, Workspace, Young & Co's Brewery
Friday 7 July
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
1Spatial, 3i Infrastructure, Griffin Mining, GRIT Investment Trust, Nanoco
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks