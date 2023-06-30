Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s, AO World, Currys

30th June 2023 11:15

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Investors get a warm-up for earnings season proper later in July as some popular names release results in the days ahead. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 3 July

Trading statements

Porvair, Wynnstay

AGM/EGM

Pacific Assets Trust, Rotala

Tuesday 4 July

Trading statements

ActiveOps, Augmentum Fintech, Cairn Homes, Duke Royalty, Foresight Group, J Sainsbury, Kitwave, Mercia Asset Management, Solid State, WANdisco

AGM/EGM

Airtel Africa, Marks & Spencer, Strix Group, Versarien

Wednesday 5 July

Trading statements

AO World (LSE:AO.), Quiz, Redde Northgate, Rockwood Strategic, Supreme, Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

AdvancedAdvT, Bonhill Group, Burford Capital, Capital Gearing Trust, Clarify Pharma, Eneraqua Technologies, i(x) Net Zero

Thursday 6 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include JD Sports Fashion, Murray International Trust and Next

Trading statements

Currys (LSE:CURY), Equals Group, Ferrexpo, Jet2, Naked Wines, PayPoint, Robert Walters, Workspace Group

AGM/EGM

3i Group, 3i Infrastructure, Great Portland Estates, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Katoro Gold, Land Securities, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Peel Hunt, Severn Trent, Workspace, Young & Co's Brewery

Friday 7 July

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

1Spatial, 3i Infrastructure, Griffin Mining, GRIT Investment Trust, Nanoco  

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

