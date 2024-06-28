Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s to deliver Q1 update

We’re a bit light on big announcements in the coming days, but there should be plenty for investors to digest when Sainsbury’s issues a new progress report. Here are the key dates for your diary.

28th June 2024 12:05

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 1 July

Trading statements

Induction Healthcare Group, Porvair

AGM/EGM

NB Global Monthly Income Fund

Tuesday 2 July

Trading statements

CML Microsystems, DSW Capital, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Kitwave, Mercia Asset Management, Supreme

AGM/EGM

Alkemy Capital Investments, Artemis Resources, Capital Gearing Trust, DG Innovate, Marks & Spencer, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Phoenix Spree Deutschland

Wednesday 3 July

Trading statements

ActiveOps, Baltic Classifieds, Topps Tiles

AGM/EGM

Aseana Properties, Braemar, Eneraqua Technologies, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, JZ Capital Partners, Pulsar Group

Thursday 4 July 

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Next (LSE:NXT) and Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG).

Trading statements

3i Infrastructure, Victrex, Trifast

AGM/EGM

Assura, Great Portland Estates, Henderson Eurotrust, J Sainsbury, Jangada Mines, Peel Hunt, Sottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Friday 5 July

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

1Spatial

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox