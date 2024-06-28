The Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s to deliver Q1 update
We’re a bit light on big announcements in the coming days, but there should be plenty for investors to digest when Sainsbury’s issues a new progress report. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 1 July
Trading statements
Induction Healthcare Group, Porvair
AGM/EGM
NB Global Monthly Income Fund
Tuesday 2 July
Trading statements
CML Microsystems, DSW Capital, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), Kitwave, Mercia Asset Management, Supreme
AGM/EGM
Alkemy Capital Investments, Artemis Resources, Capital Gearing Trust, DG Innovate, Marks & Spencer, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Phoenix Spree Deutschland
Wednesday 3 July
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Baltic Classifieds, Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
Aseana Properties, Braemar, Eneraqua Technologies, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, JZ Capital Partners, Pulsar Group
Thursday 4 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Next (LSE:NXT) and Paragon Banking Group (LSE:PAG).
Trading statements
3i Infrastructure, Victrex, Trifast
AGM/EGM
Assura, Great Portland Estates, Henderson Eurotrust, J Sainsbury, Jangada Mines, Peel Hunt, Sottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Friday 5 July
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
1Spatial
