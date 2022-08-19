Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Standard Chartered, Hays, CRH

19th August 2022 10:04

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

It’s one of the quietest times of the year for company results, but there are still some interesting reports to watch out for.

Monday 22 August

Trading statements

Smoove.

AGM/EGM

African Pioneer, Argentex Group, Ondo InsurTech, Trackwise Designs.

Tuesday 23 August

Trading statements

Aferian, John Wood Group, RM.

AGM/EGM

Bezant Resources, Livermore Investments Group, Xtract Resources.

Wednesday 24 August

Trading statements

Costain Group, Lookers, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN).

AGM/EGM

Creightons, Goldstone Resources.

Thursday 25 August

Trading statements

Amigo Holdings, Anglo Pacific Group, Benchmark Holdings, CRH (LSE:CRH), Faron Pharmaceuticals, Grafton Group, Harbour Energy, Hays (LSE:HAS), Hunting, Macfarlane Group, Morses Club, Puretech HealthSouth32.

AGM/EGM

Nuformix, Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure.

Friday 26 August

Trading statements

N/A

AGM/EGM

N/A

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: Michael Burry has sold all but one stock - should you own it too?

about 2 hours ago

Funds Fan: investment trust bargains, and top US investor interview

about 4 hours ago

Ian Cowie: why I’ve halved this trust, and bought its rival

1 day ago

Bond Watch: Bank of England’s dire inflation forecast may be too optimistic

about 4 hours ago

Top-performing fund, investment trust and ETF data: August 2022

2 days ago

Can two lockdown success stocks keep winning?

2 days ago

Four investment trust turnaround stories the pros are backing

3 days ago

Terry Smith’s buying spree: should investors be concerned?

4 days ago

The most-popular dividend shares among UK fund managers

4 days ago

Insider: small-cap firm gets backing as Afentra boss buys

4 days ago