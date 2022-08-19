The Week Ahead: Standard Chartered, Hays, CRH

19th August 2022 10:04

by Nina Kelly from interactive investor

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It’s one of the quietest times of the year for company results, but there are still some interesting reports to watch out for.

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 22 August

Trading statements

Smoove.

AGM/EGM

African Pioneer, Argentex Group, Ondo InsurTech, Trackwise Designs.

Tuesday 23 August

Trading statements

Aferian, John Wood Group, RM.

AGM/EGM

Bezant Resources, Livermore Investments Group, Xtract Resources.

Wednesday 24 August

Trading statements

Costain Group, Lookers, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN).

AGM/EGM

Creightons, Goldstone Resources.

Thursday 25 August

Trading statements

Amigo Holdings, Anglo Pacific Group, Benchmark Holdings, CRH (LSE:CRH), Faron Pharmaceuticals, Grafton Group, Harbour Energy, Hays (LSE:HAS), Hunting, Macfarlane Group, Morses Club, Puretech HealthSouth32.

AGM/EGM

Nuformix, Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure.

Friday 26 August

Trading statements

N/A

AGM/EGM

N/A

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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