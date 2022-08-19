The Week Ahead: Standard Chartered, Hays, CRH
19th August 2022 10:04
by Nina Kelly from interactive investor
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It’s one of the quietest times of the year for company results, but there are still some interesting reports to watch out for.
- Bond Watch: Bank of England’s dire inflation forecast may be too optimistic
- Funds Fan: investment trust bargains, and top US investor interview
- Oil price forecast keeps energy stocks in favour
- 20 ‘quality’ stocks backed for tougher times
Monday 22 August
Trading statements
Smoove.
AGM/EGM
African Pioneer, Argentex Group, Ondo InsurTech, Trackwise Designs.
Tuesday 23 August
Trading statements
Aferian, John Wood Group, RM.
AGM/EGM
Bezant Resources, Livermore Investments Group, Xtract Resources.
Wednesday 24 August
Trading statements
Costain Group, Lookers, Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN).
AGM/EGM
Creightons, Goldstone Resources.
Thursday 25 August
Trading statements
Amigo Holdings, Anglo Pacific Group, Benchmark Holdings, CRH (LSE:CRH), Faron Pharmaceuticals, Grafton Group, Harbour Energy, Hays (LSE:HAS), Hunting, Macfarlane Group, Morses Club, Puretech Health, South32.
AGM/EGM
Nuformix, Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure.
Friday 26 August
Trading statements
N/A
AGM/EGM
N/A
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