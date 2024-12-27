The Week Ahead: these AGMs are the highlight

There’s a dearth of corporate updates during a week divided by Wednesday’s New Year’s Day break. However, a number of AGMs are worth noting. Here are the key dates for your diary.

27th December 2024 12:01

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 30 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary

AGM/EGM

Gelion, Genedrive, Goldplat, Haydale Graphene Industries, Secure Property Development & Investment, Technology Minerals, Zambeef Products

Tuesday 31 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary

AGM/EGM

SDX Energy, Tetragon Financial Group

Wednesday 1 January

Markets shut for New Year’s Day

Thursday 2 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Auto Trader, Jet2 and SSE.

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary

AGM/EGM

KEFI Gold And Copper

Friday 3 January

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary

AGM/EGM

Amala Foods

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK shares

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox