The Week Ahead: these AGMs are the highlight
There’s a dearth of corporate updates during a week divided by Wednesday’s New Year’s Day break. However, a number of AGMs are worth noting. Here are the key dates for your diary.
27th December 2024 12:01
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 30 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary
AGM/EGM
Gelion, Genedrive, Goldplat, Haydale Graphene Industries, Secure Property Development & Investment, Technology Minerals, Zambeef Products
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Tuesday 31 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary
AGM/EGM
SDX Energy, Tetragon Financial Group
Wednesday 1 January
Markets shut for New Year’s Day
Thursday 2 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Auto Trader, Jet2 and SSE.
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary
AGM/EGM
KEFI Gold And Copper
Friday 3 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary
AGM/EGM
Amala Foods
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.