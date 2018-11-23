The week ahead: Thomas Cook, Greene King, Daily Mail
23rd November 2018 15:52
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Company reporting eases off in the coming days, but there are a number of results that should pique investor interest. These are the key dates to watch.
Monday 26 November
Trading Statements
TCS Group, Polar Capital, Palace Capital, Fusion Antibodies, Sysgroup, Bank of Cyprus
AGM/EGM
Mila Resources
Tuesday 27 November
Trading Statements
Amigo Holdings, Victoria, Pets at Home, KCOM, Severfield, Cranswick, Pennon, De La Rue, Intertek, Topps Tiles, UDG Healthcare, Shaftesbury, Renew Holdings, Gooch & Housego
AGM/EGM
Scotgold Resources
Wednesday 28 November
Trading Statements
Telford Homes, RPC Group, LondonMetric Property, Findel, Jadestone Energy, Grafenia, Brewin Dolphin
AGM/EGM
Thor Mining, ARC Minerals, Harvest Minerals
Thursday 29 November
Trading statements
XPS Pensions, BCA Marketplace, LXI Reit, Greene King (half-year results), PayPoint, Britvic, Urban & Civic, Thomas Cook (final results), Daily Mail and General Trust (final results)
AGM/EGM
ASOS, Ferguson, Oilex, Global Petroleum
Friday 30 November
AGM/EGM
Salt Lake Potash, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Range Resources, Eqtec, PureCircle, DFS Furniture
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