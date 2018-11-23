The week ahead: Thomas Cook, Greene King, Daily Mail

23rd November 2018 15:52

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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Company reporting eases off in the coming days, but there are a number of results that should pique investor interest. These are the key dates to watch.

Monday 26 November

Trading Statements

TCS Group, Polar Capital, Palace Capital, Fusion Antibodies, Sysgroup, Bank of Cyprus

AGM/EGM

Mila Resources

Tuesday 27 November

Trading Statements

Amigo Holdings, Victoria, Pets at Home, KCOM, Severfield, Cranswick, Pennon, De La Rue, Intertek, Topps Tiles, UDG Healthcare, Shaftesbury, Renew Holdings, Gooch & Housego

AGM/EGM

Scotgold Resources

Wednesday 28 November

Trading Statements

Telford Homes, RPC Group, LondonMetric Property, Findel, Jadestone Energy, Grafenia, Brewin Dolphin

AGM/EGM

Thor Mining, ARC Minerals, Harvest Minerals

Thursday 29 November

Trading statements

XPS Pensions, BCA Marketplace, LXI Reit, Greene King (half-year results), PayPoint, Britvic, Urban & Civic, Thomas Cook (final results), Daily Mail and General Trust (final results)

AGM/EGM

ASOS, Ferguson, Oilex, Global Petroleum

Friday 30 November

AGM/EGM

Salt Lake Potash, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Range Resources, Eqtec, PureCircle, DFS Furniture

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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