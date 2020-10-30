The Week Ahead: US election, M&S, Sainsbury’s

Monday 2 November

Trading statements

Hiscox, Ryanair Holdings

AGM/EGM

Manchester & London Investment Trust

Tuesday 3 November

US election day

Trading statements

Associated British Foods, Genel Energy, IWG, UP Global Sourcing, DS Smith, Warehouse REIT, Cap-XX, Senior

AGM/EGM

KCR Residential REIT

Wednesday 4 November

Trading statements

Stobart Group, Gattaca, Marks & Spencer, Provident Financial, Morgan Sindall, Smurfit Kappa

AGM/EGM

GCP Student Living, Investment Co, Wilmington

Thursday 5 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Bloomsbury Publishing, Softcat and Dechra Pharmaceuticals.

Trading statements

Trainline, Wizz Air, Amryt Pharma, Brown (N), RDI REIT, AstraZeneca, TI Fluid Systems, Derwent London, Superdry, IMI, Lancashire Holdings, J Sainsbury, RSA Insurance Group, Tate & Lyle, Auto Trader, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Inchcape, Aveva Group, Biffa, Wincanton, DWF Group, Bowleven, Kin & Carta

AGM/EGM

Arc Minerals, Panthera Resources, PCI-PAL

Friday 6 November

Trading statements

Beazley, Coca-Cola European Partners

AGM/EGM

Adriatic Metals, Redrow

