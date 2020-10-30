The Week Ahead: US election, M&S, Sainsbury’s
Will it be four more years of Trump, or will Joe Biden be the 46th US president? Our head of markets looks at the US election and upcoming corporate results.
Monday 2 November
Trading statements
Hiscox, Ryanair Holdings
AGM/EGM
Manchester & London Investment Trust
Tuesday 3 November
US election day
Trading statements
Associated British Foods, Genel Energy, IWG, UP Global Sourcing, DS Smith, Warehouse REIT, Cap-XX, Senior
AGM/EGM
KCR Residential REIT
Wednesday 4 November
Trading statements
Stobart Group, Gattaca, Marks & Spencer, Provident Financial, Morgan Sindall, Smurfit Kappa
AGM/EGM
GCP Student Living, Investment Co, Wilmington
Thursday 5 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Bloomsbury Publishing, Softcat and Dechra Pharmaceuticals.
Trading statements
Trainline, Wizz Air, Amryt Pharma, Brown (N), RDI REIT, AstraZeneca, TI Fluid Systems, Derwent London, Superdry, IMI, Lancashire Holdings, J Sainsbury, RSA Insurance Group, Tate & Lyle, Auto Trader, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Howden Joinery, Inchcape, Aveva Group, Biffa, Wincanton, DWF Group, Bowleven, Kin & Carta
AGM/EGM
Arc Minerals, Panthera Resources, PCI-PAL
Friday 6 November
Trading statements
Beazley, Coca-Cola European Partners
AGM/EGM
Adriatic Metals, Redrow
