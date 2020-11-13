The Week Ahead: Vodafone, easyJet, Kingfisher
After a stunning week for global stocks, our head of markets analyses the big UK company results coming up.
Monday 16 November
Trading statements
Kainos, Vodafone, Smiths Group, Diploma, Kingspan, MTI Wireless Edge
AGM/EGM
Smiths Group
Tuesday 17 November
Trading statements
easyJet, Petra Diamonds, Experian, Aggreko, AdEPT Technology, Hibernia REIT, Telecom Plus, System1 Group, Redcentric, dotdigital, Gear4Music, Ocean Outdoor, Ninety On, Scapa, Intermediate Capital, Palace Capital,Homeserve, Imperial Brands, Big Yellow, Focusrite, Assura, Energean
AGM/EGM
Dunelm Group, BMO Real Estate Investments, Mulberry Group, Scancell Holdings, Physiomics, Marwyn Value Investors, Craneware, Shaftesbury, SIG
Wednesday 18 November
Trading statements
Speedy Hire, TBC Bank, Tatton Asset Management, SSE, British Land, Equiniti, Halfords, DP Eurasia, Safestore, Spirax-Sarco Engineering
AGM/EGM
Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Henderson Eurotrust, Exillon Energy, Avingtrans, Rainbow Rare Earths, Origin Enterprises, Countrywide
Thursday 19 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hammerson, Genus, Tate & Lyle and Electrocomponents.
Trading statements
Card Factory, Halma, Keller, Kingfisher, Investec, MITIE Group, Johnson Matthey, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Royal Mail, CMC Markets, Jet2, Close Brothers, Charles Stanley, Polar Capital, Grainger, LondonMetric Property, Syncona, Headlam, Naked Wines, Integrated Diagnostics
AGM/EGM
Close Brother Group, FW Thorpe, William Hill, Finsbury Food, Maestrano, Randall & Quilter Investment, Infrastructure India, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund
Friday 20 November
Trading statements
Argentex, Softcat, Sage Group
AGM/EGM
Diurnal Group, MC Mining, Go-Ahead
