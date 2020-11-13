The Week Ahead: Vodafone, easyJet, Kingfisher

After a stunning week for stocks, our head of markets analyses the big UK company results coming up.

13th November 2020 12:33

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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After a stunning week for global stocks, our head of markets analyses the big UK company results coming up.

Monday 16 November

Trading statements

Kainos, Vodafone, Smiths Group, Diploma, Kingspan, MTI Wireless Edge

AGM/EGM

Smiths Group

Tuesday 17 November

Trading statements

easyJet, Petra Diamonds, Experian, Aggreko, AdEPT Technology, Hibernia REIT, Telecom Plus, System1 Group, Redcentric, dotdigital, Gear4Music, Ocean Outdoor, Ninety On, Scapa, Intermediate Capital, Palace Capital,Homeserve, Imperial Brands, Big Yellow, Focusrite, Assura, Energean

AGM/EGM

Dunelm Group, BMO Real Estate Investments, Mulberry Group, Scancell Holdings, Physiomics, Marwyn Value Investors, Craneware, Shaftesbury, SIG

Wednesday 18 November

Trading statements

Speedy Hire, TBC Bank, Tatton Asset Management, SSE, British Land, Equiniti, Halfords, DP Eurasia, Safestore, Spirax-Sarco Engineering

AGM/EGM

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Henderson Eurotrust, Exillon Energy, Avingtrans, Rainbow Rare Earths, Origin Enterprises, Countrywide

Thursday 19 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hammerson, Genus, Tate & Lyle and Electrocomponents.

Trading statements

Card Factory, Halma, Keller, Kingfisher, Investec, MITIE Group, Johnson Matthey, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Royal Mail, CMC Markets, Jet2, Close Brothers, Charles Stanley, Polar Capital, Grainger, LondonMetric Property, Syncona, Headlam, Naked Wines, Integrated Diagnostics

AGM/EGM

Close Brother Group, FW Thorpe, William Hill, Finsbury Food, Maestrano, Randall & Quilter Investment, Infrastructure India, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

Friday 20 November

Trading statements

Argentex, Softcat, Sage Group

AGM/EGM

Diurnal Group, MC Mining, Go-Ahead

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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