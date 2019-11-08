The Week Ahead: Vodafone, ITV, Burberry
Just a month until the general election, our head of markets analyses possible outcomes for this trio.
Monday 11 November
Trading Statements
William Hill, Informa, Dignity, Kainos, Carrs
AGM/EGM
Salt Lake Potash
Tuesday 12 November
Trading Statements
Meggitt, ITV, Electrocomponents, Arrow Global, Land Securities, Premier Foods, Vodafone, Picton Property Income
AGM/EGM
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Craneware
Wednesday 13 November
Trading Statements
Taylor Wimpey, Tullow Oil, JD Wetherspoon, Coca-Cola HBC, Gamesys Group, Valeura Energy, Wizz Air, British Land, Avon Rubber
Thursday 14 November
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Bunzl (LSE:BNZL)
Trading statements
Premier Oil, Safestore, Telecom Egypt, TBC Bank Group, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Burberry, Great Portland Estates, Mediclinic International, National Grid, Tracsis
AGM/EGM
Aeorema Communications, Infrastructure India, Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Friday 15 November
Trading statements
Grupo Clarin, Future
AGM/EGM
Adamas Finance Asia, Berkeley Energia
