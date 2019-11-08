The Week Ahead: Vodafone, ITV, Burberry

Monday 11 November

Trading Statements

William Hill, Informa, Dignity, Kainos, Carrs

AGM/EGM



Salt Lake Potash

Tuesday 12 November

Trading Statements

Meggitt, ITV, Electrocomponents, Arrow Global, Land Securities, Premier Foods, Vodafone, Picton Property Income

AGM/EGM

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Craneware

Wednesday 13 November

Trading Statements

Taylor Wimpey, Tullow Oil, JD Wetherspoon, Coca-Cola HBC, Gamesys Group, Valeura Energy, Wizz Air, British Land, Avon Rubber

Thursday 14 November

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Bunzl (LSE:BNZL)

Trading statements

Premier Oil, Safestore, Telecom Egypt, TBC Bank Group, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Burberry, Great Portland Estates, Mediclinic International, National Grid, Tracsis

AGM/EGM

Aeorema Communications, Infrastructure India, Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Friday 15 November

Trading statements

Grupo Clarin, Future

AGM/EGM

Adamas Finance Asia, Berkeley Energia



