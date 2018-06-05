The week ahead: WH Smith
5th June 2018 15:03
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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It's another quiet week in terms of scheduled announcements, but this market is always liable to throw some curve balls.
Monday 4 June
Trading Statements
Abzena, Tungsten Corporation
AGM/EGM
Vietnam Enterprise Investments, InterQuest
Tuesday 5 June
Trading Statements
Driver Group, Gooch & Housego, Picton Property Income, KCOM Group, AO World, Altitude Group
AGM/EGM
Gama Aviation, Africa Opportunity Fund, Filta Group, Johnston Press, Corero Network Security, Borders & Southern Petroleum
Wednesday 6 June
WH Smith share price has been a major beneficiary of a trend at play for at least the past few years. The company is suffering from a slowdown in consumer spending, just like every other high street retailer, but its unique positioning at airports, train stations and motorway services is helping limit the damage.
Like-for-like revenue from town stores fell 4% during the first half, but was up 3% at the travel business. Growth in passenger numbers and more new shops at transport hubs is an increasingly important and dominant string to WH Smith's bow.
Trading Statements
WH Smith, IG Group, Workspace Group, RPC Group, Findel, Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
AGM/EGM
Sagicor Financial Corporation, Hurricane Energy, Bisichi Mining, GCP Asset Backed Inc Fund, F&C Commercial Property
Thursday 7 June
Trading statements
Joules Group, Impax Asset Management, Auto Trader, CMC Markets, MITIE Group
AGM/EGM
Summit Therapeutics, SOCO International, RHI Magnesita, PageGroup, Stallergenes Greer, Cluff Natural Resources, Mears Group, Dignity
Friday 8 June
Trading statements
Volex Group, G3 Exploration
AGM/EGM
Time Out Group, P2P Global Investments, Standard Life Investment Property Inc Trust, Telefonica
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