The week ahead: WH Smith

Like-for-like revenue from town stores fell 4% during the first half, but was up 3% at the travel business. Growth in passenger numbers and more new shops at transport hubs is an increasingly important and dominant string to WH Smith's bow.

WH Smith share price has been a major beneficiary of a trend at play for at least the past few years. The company is suffering from a slowdown in consumer spending, just like every other high street retailer, but its unique positioning at airports, train stations and motorway services is helping limit the damage.

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