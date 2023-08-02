Which emerging market region should investors back – China, India or Vietnam?

For investors looking to add spice to their portfolios by investing in a single-country fund seeking to profit from trends in fast-growing economies, which of the big three emerging market regions looks the best option? Ceri Jones weighs up the pros and cons.

Emerging markets across Asia present a tremendous opportunity as they boast growth rates of as much as 7% to 8%, and are no longer just cheap manufacturers, but have themselves become enormous markets for consumer goods.

They are also in much better shape than developed economies regarding inflation, as their central banks started raising rates a year before the West, and most governments did not furlough their citizens or overstimulate their economies.

Each market has its own specific structural trends. For example, India and Vietnam have very young populations with middle-class aspirations, while China has become an ageing population and its growth in contrast is more likely to come from increased spending by affluent customers on premium goods and services.

Javier Garcia, portfolio manager of emerging markets equities at Berenberg, points out the global middle class is expected to grow from around 2 billion in 2020 to 3.5 billion in 2030.

He notes: “A large proportion will be in emerging economies in Asia, which should lead to further increases in domestic demand.

“The wealth of resources, qualified workforces and ecological diversity provide a solid basis for stable growth. This trend is set to benefit Vietnam and India, where the median age in 2021 was 27.6 years and 32.5 years respectively.

“These two countries are filled with young people who, among other things, want to travel, need education and bank accounts, and are potential users of social media.”

India’s very favourable demographics

As many as a quarter of the world's under-25s live in India. “It is a story about the middle classes coming though over the next decades,” says Nick Payne, global emerging market equity specialist at Jupiter.

Payne adds: “This is very different from China where the population is aging more rapidly than thought, which means people with high levels of savings who can spend more on premium consumption – such as discretionary staples and high-end tech.

“Premium products like those spurring growth in China have held up better around the world since Covid, but growth is now likely to be stronger in India, where a long tail of growth is set to come through.”

In addition to India’s demographic premium, many of prime minister Narendra Modi’s reforms over the last eight years are beginning to have an impact, such as the unification of taxes into a single digitalised successor to VAT, the Goods and Services Tax. Demonetisation is also an advantage – for example, customers can pay by QR code even at market stalls.

However, political uncertainty and corruption have hampered progress in the past, and India’s success could be de-railed by the general election next year, although Modi remains favourite to be re-elected.

“As per United Nation estimates, India will have the most favourable demographics among the large economies over the next two decades,” says Ayush Abhijeet, adviser to the Ashoka India Equity Investment (LSE:AIE) Trust.

He says a potential multi-decade growth opportunity is unfolding, as per capita incomes rise, allowing domestic consumption to flourish.

Abhijeet adds: “New-age consumption is just one of many trends set to drive emerging markets. Additional ones include digitisation, decarbonisation, healthcare technology and supply chain reorientation. India is one of few economies internationally that offer exposure across all these.

“For example, as supply chains adjust post-Covid and in light of the geopolitical environment, where companies are looking for sourcing optionality outside China, India’s adherence to global manufacturing standards and strong intellectual property rights protection makes its businesses one of the credible emerging suppliers.

“This is just one example of how a series of structural reforms and initiatives implemented by the Indian government has enhanced the ease of doing business within the country.”

India is relatively under-researched and therefore a perfect destination for active managers. The Jupiter India fund run by Avinash Vazirani has had success in small and medium-sized companies that are sometimes overlooked. While small-cap prices have been weak for a few years impacting performance, a readjustment is inevitable at some stage.

Poor governance is another of the risks of investing in emerging markets. Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability fund, which invests primarily in India, but also Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, has an emphasis on stewardship and good governance. It is a high conviction fund, top 10 holdings usually account for more than 40% of the fund’s value, which can therefore look very different to the benchmark.