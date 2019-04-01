Why Block Energy just surged 85%

Find out what put a rocket under this AIM tiddler, and what this market analyst thinks of oil prices.

Oil markets are kicking off the week in a positive mood after Chinese manufacturing numbers indicate government efforts to stimulate the market may be working.

Fears that China is slowing down have gripped markets for months now, so release of data to the contrary has put equities traders in bullish mood. Spot WTI has risen to $60.67 per barrel at the time of writing.

Elsewhere, Russia reaffirmed its commitment to cut production. Current data shows the country was producing 11.265 million barrels per day (mbpd) of crude at the end of last month. This is a 153,000 barrel per day (kb/d) reduction from levels seen in October. It is said producers are on their way to hitting the agreed 228 kb/d cut in coming weeks, but we await confirmation.

Looking at the chart, the next resistance level on the way up is 2018 support at $63.72, although it does not rule out a wave lower before then.

The medium-term outlook depends on sanctions against Iran. If the US imposes tough sanctions, nations that buy oil from Iran would have to stop. US president Donald Trump would not want this as it would push the price of oil higher which he has already said he doesn't want.

Nevertheless, the uptrend is still in place and, until we get any kind of confirmation, next resistance remains at $63.72.