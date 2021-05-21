Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2020: successful strategy ends with a bang

There’s little doubt the winter just gone was one of the most lucrative ever for stock market investors. A glance down the list of global indices tells the story – France up 36%, Germany 31%, Nasdaq 28%, Brazil 26%. Many UK stocks did well too, of course, more than making up for losses caused by the pandemic in March and April the winter before.

It was happy coincidence that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced the success of its Covid vaccine on 9 November, just days after this year’s winter strategy began. The news reignited interest in stocks which had been treading water for months, providing many markets with the oomph required to eventually return to levels not seen since before the pandemic began.

November itself proved to be the FTSE 100’s best month since 1989, and relief around not just the virus, but also Joe Biden’s US election victory and a post-Brexit trade deal, put a rocket underneath UK small-caps and AIM shares.



Although the inflation implications of a strong post-pandemic recovery were a concern, and still are, April 2021 turned out to be a typically cracking month for stocks. That meant Wild’s Winter Portfolios ended the 2020-21 strategy in style.

How our winter portfolios performed this time

Key objectives for the winter portfolios are, firstly, to generate a profit. Second, is to beat the benchmark index, which in this case is the FTSE 350 index.

First objective was achieved, with the aggressive portfolio up an impressive 18.1% in the six months to 30 April and the consistent portfolio up 6.1%. Include dividends and total returns were 18.8% and 6.6% respectively. Just days before this year’s strategy ended, the aggressive portfolio was up as much as 20.8% on a share price return basis.

While creditable, both portfolios lagged the benchmark. The FTSE 350 index rose 26% from November to April, and by 28% if you factor in dividends. That is a rare performance indeed. For the record, the previous best in the seven years since we began running winter portfolios was in 2014-15, their maiden year, where the FTSE 350 posted a share price gain of 8.7% and total return of 9.2%.

Consistent Winter Portfolio Compiling the two winter portfolios is straightforward. The Consistent portfolio is a basket of five FTSE 350 stocks with the most stable track record of returns over the past decade. Each has risen every year for the past 10 years.

Aggressive Winter Portfolio For the Aggressive Winter Portfolio, the FTSE 350 constituents must have delivered the highest average annual returns over the winter. While average returns are our primary criterion, stocks must also have risen over the winter months in at least nine of the past 10 years.

Of course, I have a well-rehearsed excuse to defend the portfolios, one that I’ve mentioned on more than one occasion during the past six months, and before the winter even began.

In October, I explained that the 10 constituents of the winter portfolios had already enjoyed a purple patch during the post-crash recovery. Most had recovered to pre-Covid levels and were trading at or near record highs. That’s because when the chips are down investors look for quality, and that’s what defines the stocks in the winter portfolios. Many other sectors only began their recovery after the Pfizer news on 9 November, so had far more catching up to do.

It was like the winter portfolios had given the wider market a massive head start. In no time at all, the FTSE 350 was up 15%, factoring in a rapid post-Covid recovery. Our portfolio stocks had already done that, so both strategies added just 5% in response.

Winter Portfolio still long-term winners

But a profit is a profit, and both the consistent and aggressive portfolios have been reliable capital generators with the exception of last year. And gains in the latest winter period recouped much of the losses suffered the year before.

The aggressive portfolio is now up 74.4% on a share price basis since the strategy began in 2014 and the consistent portfolio is up 35.9% (these returns assume you bought the first winter portfolio at the end of October 2014 and sold the following 30 April, then reinvested proceeds into the 2015-16 portfolio and repeated the process each year). Performance also includes all costs and commission. Even after a knockout year, the FTSE 350 is still only up 20.1% in seven years.

Include dividends and the total return for the aggressive winter portfolio is 85.4% and 49.0% for the consistent strategy. The benchmark index has returned 33.7%.

Wild’s Consistent Winter Portfolio 2020-21