Wild’s Winter Portfolios 2024: two stocks manage to outperform

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Keller Group (LSE:KLR) kicked off the month with gains, something I’ve been unable to write as frequently as I’d have liked this winter. Shares in the engineering contractor ended the month up 5.7% after posting “another outstanding set of results”, including a 34% jump in operating profit, new share buyback programme and decline in net debt. Self-storage firm Safestore Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:SAFE), another of this winter’s serial underperformers, finished the month with a 1.3% rise, although it’s still down 24% this season. Electronic components company discoverIE Group (LSE:DSCV) only lost 0.4%, but despite some director share buying during the month, was still down 18% for the winter. Food packaging business Hilton Food Group (LSE:HFG) fell 3.6%, extending winter losses to 8.4% ahead of well-received annual results published early April. But it was Spectris (LSE:SXS) that really put a spanner in the works last month, slumping 19.5%. Having been a decent winter performer up to then, it was nursing seasonal losses of almost 8% by month end. Despite some positives, investors focused on the negatives, including a large decline in both profit and underlying margin, plus uncertainty about a “sustained recovery”. Wild’s Aggressive Winter Portfolio 2024-25

