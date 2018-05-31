Interactive Investor Completes Acquisition of TD Direct Investing

London, 5 June 2017 -- Interactive Investor Limited (“interactive investor”) is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of TD Bank Group's European direct investing business (“TDDI”), following receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.

Accordingly, TDDI is now operating under the ownership of interactive investor.

The completion of the acquisition, which was first announced in October 2016, creates the UK's second largest investment platform with assets under administration (AUA) of £21 billion and more than 300,000 customer relationships.

The enlarged business will build on interactive investor's heritage of offering great value for money by delivering a simplified pricing structure to all customers. It is expected that all customers will be brought together on a single investing platform under the interactive investor name later this year. This platform will combine the strengths of each service, with some new enhancements.

TDDI customers will benefit from interactive investor's extensive research notes and analysis, investment filters and tools, model portfolios, rated fund and ETF lists, and newsletters, all of which are designed to aid better informed investment decisions. Meanwhile, Interactive Investor customers will have access to TDDI's wider range of international markets and account types.

Following the move to a single platform later this year, there will be further investment in market research and analysis tools and additional products to help customers make better informed investing decisions.

The Board of the enlarged company will be chaired by Hugo Van Vredenburch, with Richard Wilson as CEO and Barry Bicknell as CFO.

Richard Wilson, CEO of interactive investor, said: “We are delighted that our acquisition of TDDI has received regulatory approval. We are in a strong position to deliver our enhanced product offering to all our customers - old and new - providing them with value added services at industry leading rates. We know that investors want great information and fair pricing to be able to make informed decisions, and our enlarged business will offer just that. The integration of our combined capabilities will create a significant and exciting market leader, serving our customers' needs across platform, price and proposition.”

Ends