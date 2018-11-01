Invesco funds
The fund aims to achieve capital growth in Continental Europe by investing primarily in shares in companies in Continental Europe, although it may include other European related investments.
Invesco European Equity UK Y Acc
Invesco European Equity UK Y Inc
Invesco European Equity UK Z Acc
The fund aims to generate a rising level of income, together with long-term capital growth investing primarily into European equities, excluding the United Kingdom.
Invesco European Equity Inc UK Y Acc
Invesco European Equity Inc UK Y Inc
Invesco European Equity Inc UK Z Acc
The fund aims to achieve capital growth by investing primarily in shares of companies in Asia and Australasia (excluding Japan).
The fund seeks to achieve a combination of income and capital growth over the medium to long term by investing primarily in investment grade corporate debt securities.
Invesco Corporate Bond UK Y Acc
Invesco Corporate Bond UK Y Inc
Invesco Corporate Bond UK Z Acc
The fund seeks to achieve a high level of income together with capital growth over the medium to long term by investing primarily in corporate and government high yielding debt securities globally, and equities.
Invesco Monthly Inc Plus UK Y Acc
Invesco Monthly Inc Plus UK Y Inc
Invesco Monthly Inc Plus UK Z Acc
The fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth through a portfolio of primarily global equities.
Invesco Global Opportunities UK Y Acc
The fund aims to achieve a high level of income, together with capital growth by investing primarily in UK companies, with the balance invested internationally.
The fund aims to achieve a reasonable level of income, together with capital growth by investing primarily in UK companies, with the balance invested internationally.
The fund aims to achieve long term capital growth and outperform the FTSE All Share ex Investment Trusts Index (net total return) by investing primarily in a portfolio of investments in UK companies. There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve its target.
Invesco UK Enhanced Index UK Y Acc
The fund aims to achieve a positive total return in all market conditions over a rolling 3 year period. The fund targets a gross return of 5% per annum above UK 3 month LIBOR (or an equivalent reference rate) and aims to achieve this with less than half the volatility of global equities, over the same rolling 3 year period. There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve a positive return or its target and an investor may not get back the full amount invested.
Invesco Global Targeted Inc UK Y Acc
Invesco Global Targeted Inc UK Y Inc
Investment risks
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. As with all investments there are associated risks. Please review the specific risks associated with each fund in the relevant fund-specific Key Investor Information Document before investing. These documents are available from www.invesco.co.uk.
