Stocks and Shares ISA
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?
A Stocks and Shares ISA, also known as a Self-Select ISA or Investment ISA, is a tax-efficient savings account that lets you choose where and how your money is invested.
You can contribute up to £20,000 a year, in one ISA or several different types of ISA.
A Stocks and Shares ISA could give you better returns than cash savings – but this is not guaranteed. If you are unsure about whether you should invest, then seek independent advice.
Benefits of our Stocks and Shares ISA.
- Control - you can choose where your money is invested, make changes whenever you want, and access your cash at any time.
- Low cost - we charge a low, flat fee. Most providers charge a percentage fee that grows with the value of your investments.
- Tax benefits – you will not pay UK tax on any profits or interest.
- Security - your investments are safe with us. Your money is always kept separate from our own, and we are fully FSCS protected. Over 400,000 people trust us with their pensions and other investments.
Analysis shows you could be better off by £32k over 30 years of investing in an ii ISA due to our low flat fees. This is just for illustration if all other factors were the same. The advantage of lower flat fees over time means that you could be significantly better off in the long run. By how much will always depend on your personal circumstances. More about our analysis
Why invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA?
A Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of investing money and protecting your profits and interest from tax.
A Stocks ISA could also give you a greater return compared with a Cash ISA or a regular savings account, although this is not guaranteed.
You could also lose money if the value of your investments falls, so it is very important to manage your risk and seek financial advice if you are not sure.
Investors love ISAs because they are simple and flexible. But with interest rates at record lows, a Stocks and Shares ISA provides a better opportunity than cash to grow your money over the long term – although this can’t be guaranteed.
Once stashed inside an ISA, your investments are sheltered from capital gains and dividend taxes, and you can take the money out at any time free of tax too.
Stocks and Shares ISA fees and charges
Our Stocks and Shares ISA costs £9.99 a month. You can also add our Trading Account and Junior ISA at no extra cost.
- You can contribute as little as £25 a month with our regular investing service. There are no trading fees when you contribute this way.
- If you want to buy or sell shares and funds, your first monthly trade is free. After that, trades usually cost £7.99.
- Your monthly fee also allows you to open a Trading Account and Junior ISA at no extra cost - so you can take control of your other investments too.
- There are some activity-based fees for things like foreign currency exchange. View our charges page for a full list.
