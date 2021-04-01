What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?

A Stocks and Shares ISA, also known as a Self-Select ISA or Investment ISA, is a tax-efficient savings account that lets you choose where and how your money is invested.

You can contribute up to £20,000 a year, in one ISA or several different types of ISA.

A Stocks and Shares ISA could give you better returns than cash savings – but this is not guaranteed. If you are unsure about whether you should invest, then seek independent advice.

