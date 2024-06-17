Can you have a Lifetime ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Yes, you can have both a Lifetime ISA (LISA) and a Stocks and Shares ISA.

You are allowed to contribute to both these types of ISA in the same tax year. You can split your £20,000annual ISA allowance between the ISAs that you have. This includes Cash ISA and Stocks and Shares ISAs. But you can only contribute to one Lifetime ISA in the tax year, and only up to £4,000 of your overall allowance.

Remember, you can only pay in up to £4,000 into your LISA each tax year, and this comes out of your £20,000 annual ISA allowance.

You are also allowed to open more than one LISA, but you can only make contributions to one LISA per tax year.

If you're trying to decide if a Lifetime ISA is right for you, read our LISA vs Stocks and Shares ISA guide.