Transfer a Child Trust Fund
Transfer a Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA
It is quick and easy to transfer a Child Trust Fund to our Junior ISA.
How to transfer your Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA
You can transfer your Child Trust Fund (CTF) to a Junior ISA online.
You will need the details of your current provider and the account number.
Open your ii Junior ISA
If you already have an account with ii, you can add a Junior ISA for free. If you do not have an account with us, you will need to set one up first.
Start your online transfer
You can transfer during account opening, or log in to your account later.
We will complete the transfer for you
We will work with your current provider to complete the transfer. Regular progress emails will keep you updated.
When transferring, you can choose whether to transfer your existing stocks directly into your JISA. If you choose not to, they will be sold and transferred as cash.
Transferring your existing stocks may be financially beneficial if you are happy with them. It would allow you to save money on trading fees when your new JISA is set up.
Please note we can only accept full transfers into a JISA.
What are the main benefits of transferring a Child Trust Fund to a Junior ISA with ii?
✔ Access a wider range of investment options
Junior Stocks and Shares ISAs tend to have a much wider range of investment options than Child Trust Funds – which were discontinued in 2011. With an ii JISA, you can access over 40,000 investment options.
✔ Low, flat fees
Many Child Trust Funds charge percentage fees, meaning the costs grow over time. Our Junior ISA costs just £9.99 a month (or free if you’re an existing customer).
✔ Junior ISAs are automatically converted into adult ISAs
The investments in many Child Trust Funds are sold for cash when the child turns 18. Junior ISAs immediately convert into standard ISAs. This means your child can continue saving for themselves after turning 18.
✔ More control over your investments
While some Child Trust Funds are not accessible online, our Junior ISA can be managed online at any time.
Things to consider before transferring
- The value of your investments could fall
Your investments in a Stocks and Shares JISA could go down as well as up. Think carefully about the level of risk you are willing to take – particularly if your existing Child Trust Fund is cash-based.
- Exit fees
Check whether your current provider charges exit fees before you transfer. Even if they do, our low flat fees could mean you save money in the long run.
- Once your transfer is completed, you cannot change back
As Child Trust Funds have been discontinued, you are not able to transfer back to one. However, you can transfer your new Stocks and Shares JISA to a Cash JISA if you wish to.
- Your Child Trust Fund must be fully transferred
Partial transfers of Child Trust Funds are not possible.
Why transfer to interactive investor?
- Add a JISA for free if you already have an account
Our fixed fee includes multiple accounts, so you could open a JISA for no extra cost.
- Get a free trade every month
Use your free trade to buy or sell any investment.
- Expert tips on choosing your investments
Our ready-made funds and expert analysis can take the hassle out of finding ideas.
- Ethical investing
You can use our list of ethical investments to help look after the world your child will grow into.
FAQs
What is a Child Trust Fund?
A Child Trust Fund (CTF) was a long-term savings account for children. You can no longer open one as the scheme was replaced by Junior ISAs in 2011.
All parents were encouraged to open a CTF for their children. If they did not, the government opened one automatically for any child born between September 2002 and 2 January 2011.
There were three types of CTF: Cash, Stakeholder and Shares-based. In a Stakeholder CTF, savings had to be invested into a wide range of investments type. A Shares-based CTF allowed the customer to pick their own investments.
Like in a Junior ISA, you can still add up to £9,000 a year. The money in the account can only be accessed by the child when they turn 18.
Can I withdraw funds from a Stocks and Shares Junior ISA after the transfer is completed?
Funds cannot be withdrawn from a Junior ISA until the child it belongs to turns 18. After that, the Junior ISA automatically converts into a standard ISA. They will then be able to then withdraw funds, and continue to invest, as they wish to.
How do I find out if I have a Child Trust Fund in my name?
HMRC has a service dedicated to finding lost Child Trust Funds.
You can ask HMRC if you have one, and which provider it is with, by filling in an online form (see ‘Find your provider’)
HMRC will send you the details of your provider by post within three weeks of your request.
How do I claim a Child Trust Fund?
To claim a Child Trust Fund, you need to contact the provider directly.
You have to be 18 or older in order to access the money in the account. Once you have turned 16, you can manage the funds without making withdrawals.
Do I have to transfer my child’s Child Trust Fund?
No, you don’t have to transfer your child’s Child Trust Fund. You can continue to add money to your child’s CTF.