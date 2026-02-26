Trading Account cashback offer

Trading Account cashback offer

Get up to £3,000 when you switch to an ii Trading Account

Enjoy £100 to £3,000 cashback when you open a Trading Account and switch to our low, flat fee.

Offer ends 5 April 2026. Terms and exclusions apply.

£100 - £3000 cashback offer
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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. 

    Deposit/transfer valueCashback
      £20,000 – £49,999.99£100
      £50,000 – £99,999.99£150
      £100,000 – £249,999.99£250
      £250,000 – £749,999.99£500
      £750,000 – £999,999.99£750
      £1,000,000 – £1,999,999.99£1,000
      £2,000,000+£3,000

How the offer works

  1. Open a new Trading Account or, if you’re already an ii customer, you can log in and add a new account. 
  2. Add a minimum total value of £20,000 to your Trading Account to qualify for the cashback. You can do this by making a deposit or by transferring from other providers. 
  3. We’ll pay your cashback within 30 days. Cash rewards are subject to a 12-month holding period.

Read the offer terms for full details.

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Open a Trading Account

Use our app or website to open or add a new account. Either way, it’ll take just a few minutes. You can start a transfer while opening your account, or at a later date when it's all set up.

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Tell us about your transfer

Let us know in the transfer form the details of the account(s) you want to move to us. We’ll reach out if there’s any more information we need.

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Leave it to us

Then it’s over to us. You can track your transfers through your account and our Customer Support team will be in touch when your transfer is complete.

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Ready to switch?

Take control of your investing with a flexible Trading Account that suits your needs. It’s your money, your future, your way.