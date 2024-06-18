ii SIPP Index

Craig Rickman, Pensions Expert, interactive investor, discusses the top holdings for SIPP customers:

Accounting for almost 40% of total holdings, funds are the preferred choice for SIPP investors in both accumulation and drawdown. This is understandable given the huge popularity of Vanguard’s LifeStrategy range - a mainstay of interactive investor’s top 10 most bought list. The appeal here is that investors can access thousands of funds and fixed interest instruments around the globe to align with their favoured risk appetite in a one-stop shop.

Since Q1 2022, there are some notable trends to observe concerning how investors are tinkering with their SIPP holdings. One thing that stands out is the increased allocation to ETFs at the expense of investment trusts. Appetite for investment trusts has waned in recent years, and our data illustrates this is the case for investors across the board. By contrast, allocations to ETFs have surged with SIPP investors wooed by their simplicity and low costs.

Something else that catches the eye is the increased cash holdings since Q3 2024. Drawdown investors beefed up cash allocations by around 10%, signaling concerns about the short-term trajectory of markets.

Accumulation investors also upped their cash weightings, suggesting those who took this approach probably fell into one of two camps. They either sold out of winners and kept their powder dry to seize stock buying opportunities should they arise (which indeed came to pass in early April) or wanted some extra cushion from potential near-term downsides.

The continued popularity of gilts, captured under ‘other’ assets, provides further evidence of investors taking a more defensive and diversified stance. As gilts are bonds backed by the government, they can provide much-treasured security and certainty during rockier periods. Increased coverage of the role gilts can play in portfolio construction means investors are better informed and have subsequently become savvier.

