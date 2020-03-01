What type of investor are you?

Before you get started, decide what type of investor you are. This will help you decide which types of investment you are comfortable owning.

Lower risk

I’m only prepared to take a relatively modest amount of risk and am happy with the potential for profits which only keep up with inflation.

Medium risk

I’m comfortable with a moderate amount of risk which could give me profits over and above inflation, accepting there may be ups and downs along the way.

Higher risk

I’m happy to risk my money significantly in order to pursue high profits and am aware that the value of my investments might fluctuate considerably.