Knowledge centre

Risk and you

20 hours ago

Beginner investors: how to avoid taking on too much risk

interactive investor launches a risk page to help private investors, and shares tips for beginners.

by Jemma Jackson

24 February

Mind & Money: understanding ourselves and our attitudes to risk

Behavioural finance expert Greg Davies on why the news can cloud our judgment when it comes to investing.

by Rebecca O'Connor

16 January

How risky is investing?

Almost by definition, investing involves some element of risk.

by Kyle Caldwell

15 January

Quiz: find out what your attitude to risk is

Understanding how you feel about risk will result in an investment portfolio you’re comfortable with.

by Lee Wild

15 December 2020

Things to put in place before starting investing

Anyone who wants to invest should pass the following three tests.

by Kyle Caldwell

22 August 2019

Podcast: Risk: how much should you take?

We discuss "home bias" and why not taking enough risk could be as detrimental to your financial future.

by Richard Hunter

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.