How to invest £10,000

Make the most of your £10,000 investment

Watch out for fund charges

Charges on actively-managed funds that have a manager at the helm choosing what shares to buy and sell can be as much as 1.5%, sometimes more. Passive funds (or trackers) that replicate the performance of their designated index are much cheaper, with charges as low as 0.1%. It can be tricky to find active fund managers that consistently beat their benchmark, so you might find you get similar returns and save money with a low-cost tracker.

Diversify, diversify, diversify

It’s important to spread your money across a range of investments. This ensures that if one holding suffers, it doesn’t drag your whole portfolio down with it. Diversification can mean investing in different assets – think cash, bonds, equities and potentially property but also within those asset classes too. For example ensuring stock market investments are spread across different countries, industries and company sizes. You don’t need to invest in lots of funds to build a diversified portfolio, some funds are constructed as core holdings with diversification in mind.

Have a plan for your money

Having a goal in mind when you invest will make it easier to choose the right investments for you. For example, if you want to help your child buy a home in the next 5-10 years you may not want to take as much risk as you would if you’re thinking about retiring in 30 years’ time.

Hold your nerve

The value of your investment will rise and fall over time. Short-term volatility can make you panic, but it’s important to take a long-term view and remember that markets will usually rise again. Selling when markets fall will only lock in your losses and remove your opportunity to benefit from the recovery.

Review your investments regularly

While successful investing does require you to have confidence in your strategy, you still need to regularly review your investments. If an investment isn’t performing well it’s important to think why before making any changes. Are markets across the board struggling, or is it just your fund? If you are investing in actively managed funds it’s particularly important that your fund’s performance justifies its fee. Over time you may also need to rebalance your investments, which means selling gains from some holdings and reinvesting them in others to ensure your asset allocation remains where you want it and that the risk profile doesn’t alter.

Don’t strive for perfection

Online platforms offer access to a huge range of investments which can be overwhelming. But it’s important not to let the range of options, or pressure to find the best fund put you off. Successful investing comes from investing regularly into a diversified spread of investments over a long period of time.