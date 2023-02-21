How to invest £50,000: Smart strategies to grow your wealth

Here's a few things to consider before investing your £50,000:

Your current financial obligations

Will you need some of your £50,000 within the next five years? Do you have any upcoming financial priorities, such as:

Buying a new home

Starting a new business

Paying for a wedding, a big trip, or a house renovation

Covering childcare costs

If so, you may be better off keeping some of your money in a cash savings account. Timescale is also very important. If you have short-term goals that you are aiming to achieve in the next couple of years, sticking to cash is very sensible, as over the short-term the stock market can be unforgiving.



That said, having other financial obligations doesn't mean you can't invest. You just need to find the right balance based on your circumstances.

Paying off any outstanding debts

It’s a good idea to try and clear any outstanding debt before deciding to invest. This is because if you’re paying high interest on any credit cards or loans, it's very likely to outstrip any profits you make. Paying these off first would put you in a healthier position financially and help your credit score.

Depending on your priorities, using some of your £50,000 to pay off your mortgage could also be a good option.

However, it may make sense to pay off higher-interest debts or invest the money rather than paying off your mortgage early. Ultimately, it is a personal decision.

Building an emergency fund

It's wise to keep some money set aside for unexpected emergencies and expenses. A good rule of thumb is to put three to six months' worth of salary in an emergency fund.

You may want to keep your emergency fund in an easy-access savings account. You could also consider putting it in a low-risk alternative like money market funds, which could offer better returns.

Can you invest for a minimum of 5 years?

If you can keep your money invested for at least 5 years, it has the potential to earn more than it would in a savings account. However, there are no guarantees. Having said that, investing for at least five years and ideally longer gives investments the best opportunity to ride out potential market fluctuations and maintain an upward trajectory. Over the long term, history shows that stock markets recover from sharp declines.

Are you prepared for the risks (and rewards)?

Investing £50,000 or any lump sum can be daunting. While there’s potential for strong returns, it’s important to be aware of the risks of investing too. Markets can go up and down, so you need to be comfortable with the value of your investments potentially going down. Try not to panic if this happens. If you sell your shares when the market is down, your losses will be locked in, and you won’t benefit from the recovery. Having a long-term view is essential to let your money recover from market fluctuations and short-term volatility.

For those concerned that they may panic-sell when markets fall on bad news, it is well worth considering drip-feeding money into the market. For example, a regular plan involving investing at the start of every month does away with the risk that you might put all your cash into the market just before a nasty dip.

This strategy benefits from what is known as pound-cost averaging. When stock markets fall, the regular investment purchases more shares or fund units. Conversely, when stock markets rise, fewer shares and fund units are bought.

At interactive investor, regular investing is free. There are no trading fees to pay, and you can invest as little as £25 each month to gradually build up your portfolio. However, you still have to pay the trading fee when you sell your investments, and other fees may apply.

Defining your investment goals

Take time to think about what you want to achieve by investing your £50,000. You might invest to:

Build up your pot for retirement

Provide for loved ones

Generate income

Become financially secure

Deciding your investment goals can help shape the length of time you want to invest and your strategy. While everyone’s idea of investing for the short, medium, and long term may differ, these are some general timelines to consider:

A short-term investment would involve accessing your money after 1-5 years

A medium-term investment would mean leaving your money for 5-10 years

A long-term investment would be for a significant period, usually 10 years or more

Knowing your goals and how long you plan to invest will help you decide what to invest in and where.

Setting safety measures before investing

Whether you’re a new or experienced investor, understanding and managing risk is important. Speaking to a financial adviser before you make any decisions can help you gain a personal, more well-rounded understanding of what to do with your money.

Diversifying your portfolio will also help minimise the risk you might face. This means spreading your money across a range of investments, primarily shares, bonds and commercial property. Diversification can also be achieved by mixing large and small companies, having a spread of sectors and regions, and having exposure to different investment styles, such as growth and value. Allocating to alternatives, such as infrastructure, private equity and commodities, can also improve diversification.

The theory is that different types of investments are unlikely to all outperform or underperform at the same time, reducing the volatility of your overall portfolio. A mixed investment approach gives a portfolio ample opportunity to grow, while guarding against short-term volatility.

Remember that the value of your investments will fluctuate over time. Set realistic expectations by taking a long-term view, as history shows that markets will usually rise again.

Choose the right investment platform

Another thing to consider is which platform to invest your £50,000 with. Before choosing a platform, ask yourself a few questions:

Fees and charges – How much does the platform charge and will their fees increase as my portfolio grows?

– How much does the platform charge and will their fees increase as my portfolio grows? Investment options – What investment options will I get access to?

– What investment options will I get access to? Support – What help is available if I need it?

For example, at ii, we offer flat-fee options, starting from just £4.99 a month, so your pot won’t be eroded by increasing percentage fees as your investments hopefully grow. You’ll also have access to one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. If you need support, our top-rated customer service teams and expert news articles are here to help.