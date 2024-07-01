How to invest £10,000: 5 steps to make the most of your money

Tips to invest £10,000 wisely

Don’t strive for perfection

It’s important not to let a huge range of investment options put you off. Successful investing comes from investing regularly into a diversified spread of investments over a long period of time.

Watch out for fund charges

Charges on actively managed funds are higher than passive funds (or trackers). It can be tricky to find active fund managers that consistently beat their benchmark, so you might find you get similar returns and save money with a low-cost tracker, some of which cost 0.1% or less a year. Check out our guide to the cheapest ways to track global markets.

Some investment choices (like funds and ETFs) have a Cost Disclosure Document that explains the fees you will be paying. You should read this before investing to understand additional fees and prevent falling for unnecessary charges.

Have a plan for your money

Before committing money to the stock market, decide what you want to achieve, how long you are planning to invest for, and how much risk you are prepared to take. Doing so, will help narrow your focus and make decision-making easier.

Hold your nerve

Remember that the value of your investments will rise and fall over time. Try not to panic with short-term volatility as if you sell your shares when markets fall, your losses will be locked in, and you won’t be able to benefit from the recovery. Remind yourself to take a long-term view that history shows that markets will usually rise again. The Key Information Document contains information to help you understand the nature and risks of investing in a fund and also offers guidance on how to experience minimal volatility.

Review your investments regularly

While successful investing does require you to have confidence in your strategy, you still need to regularly review your investments. It’s important to consider why your investments aren’t performing well and look if markets are struggling across the board or if it’s just your fund.

You may need to rebalance your investments by selling gains from some holdings and reinvesting them in others, so your asset allocation remains where you want it, and your risk profile doesn’t alter. Experts recommend reviewing your investments at least every six months, but reviewing riskier investments like stocks more frequently would be wise.