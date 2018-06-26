This is the potential upside for Carpetright shares

Carpetright's beleaguered chief executive signed off a calamitous set of full-year results today by looking forward to 30 more years as the "nation's favourite" flooring retailer.

For all Wilf Walsh's optimism, it's hard for investors to look much beyond the next few weeks at the moment. True, the company is on track to jettison loss-making stores through a CVA process and is also in a healthier financial position thanks to a recapitalisation and £65 million fundraising.

But as Walsh himself points out, like-for-like sales trends in recent weeks remain negative even though suppliers have started to stock stores again.

So where does the current Carpetright situation leave long-suffering investors or those tempted by a punt on a potential recovery story?

Broker Peel Hunt shares Walsh's optimism, even if it has relaunched its forecasts with a Buy recommendation that carries only a modest upside in price to 40p. The stock has lost more than 90% of its value in the past three years.

Of more significance are the upbeat comments from the Peel Hunt team, who believe the CVA process will be "transformational" for the business. They point to a potential £19 million earnings benefit based on a 20% sales transfer from closing stores.