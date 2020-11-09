How can I get an enhanced annuity?

You do not need to choose between a standard and enhanced annuity. When you are applying for an annuity, you will need to answer questions about your health and lifestyle. The quotation form you will complete is fairly standard across all annuity providers.

To qualify for an enhanced annuity you will need to meet certain criteria - your provider will make a judgement based on how much your health and lifestyle are likely to affect your life expectancy.

You may wish to seek professional advice when looking for an annuity as it is an area prone to scams.