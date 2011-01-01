What is an annuity?

An annuity provides you with a guaranteed income after retirement in return for some or all of your pension pot.

Annuities can either provide an income for life, or for a fixed period of time. The amount of money you can receive from an annuity will vary depending on how much money you put in and the annuity rate.

Annuity rates are based on life expectancy. For example, if you have health problems you may be offered a higher annuity rate.

If you wish, you can have an annuity alongside another source of pension income, such as drawdown.