Additional voluntary contribution pensions run alongside your workplace pension to boost your retirement income.

What is an AVC pension?

An additional voluntary contribution (AVC) pension is an additional scheme set up alongside your workplace pension.

Usually, AVC pensions are money purchase (defined contribution) schemes which are separate from your workplace pension. You can build up your AVC by making contributions in the same way as other pensions. The money can be accessed when you are 55 (57 from 2028) – even if you are still in full or part-time work.

If you have a defined benefit pension (such as a final salary pension), you may have an ‘added years’ AVC. Instead of building up an additional pot of money, this could allow you to buy additional retirement income or extra years of retirement. However, that is likely to be expensive and there are few schemes that will offer this level of benefit.
 

How do AVC pensions work?

Most AVC pensions are effectively an additional money purchase scheme provided by your employer.

An AVC is similar to having a personal pension (such as a SIPP). Your contributions are boosted by tax relief and invested. Any contributions you make count towards your annual allowance.

When you are 55, you can choose how to take your benefits. You have the option to take 25% as tax-free cash and any further withdrawals are taxed as income. The benefits you take count towards your lifetime allowance in the same way that other pensions do.

Following pension reforms in 2006, AVCs have become less common. Since then, it has been possible to have a personal pension with a different provider alongside a workplace pension.

If you have an AVC pension, you can transfer it to a new provider without transferring your main workplace pension. However, as an AVC is administered alongside your workplace pension, it might have some additional fees. Your employer may also be willing to contribute to your AVC as well as your workplace pension.
 

What are free standing AVCs?

A free-standing additional voluntary contribution (FSAVC) scheme is not run by your employer’s pension scheme. It is similar to an AVC scheme as it is separate from your workplace pension. The difference is that it is administered by a different provider.

AVC pension FAQs

You can take your AVC pension at 55 (57 from 2028). The same age rules apply for taking any kind of defined contribution pension scheme.

You have the option to choose to take an AVC pension first and keep your other pension(s) invested.

You can take 25% of your AVC as a tax-free lump sum. If you take your entire AVC as a lump sum, you will pay your rate of income tax on 75% of the money.

Each AVC scheme has its own rules about what happens to your AVC pension when you die.

If your workplace pension is a defined contribution scheme, it is likely that you may be able to nominate a beneficiary to inherit your AVC as well as your main workplace pension. If you have a defined benefit scheme, only a spouse, civil partner or dependent may be able to inherit your pension and AVC.

Speak to your provider if you are unsure about who will inherit your AVC.

The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.