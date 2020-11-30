What is an ethical pension?

Many pension providers offer ethical funds for their investors – meaning you can save for retirement with a clear conscience.

Ethical investing means looking for investments that align to your personal values. Companies and sectors that go against those values – e.g. by causing harm to society or the environment - are filtered out of funds so that your money can be used sustainably.

Investors are increasingly conscious of what they invest in, so the number of ethical investments is growing too. This reaction means companies are gradually changing their behaviour to attract these ‘green investors’.





How do ethical pensions work?

Ethical pensions let you invest in a socially responsible way where investments must meet a certain level of ‘ESG’ criteria (Environmental, Social and Governance).

Environmental criteria



Companies are scrutinised on their energy use, waste, pollution, natural resource conservation, and treatment of animals. Criteria can also include the risk a company or industry pose to the environment, and how those risks are mitigated. For example, how does a company that produces a chemical solution handle toxic emissions?

Companies are scrutinised on their energy use, waste, pollution, natural resource conservation, and treatment of animals. Criteria can also include the risk a company or industry pose to the environment, and how those risks are mitigated. For example, how does a company that produces a chemical solution handle toxic emissions? Social criteria



Social criteria consider a company’s supply chain and its relationship to local communities where it is present. For example, are working conditions and employee health and safety well looked after? Or, does a company donate a percentage of its profits to local groups?

Social criteria consider a company’s supply chain and its relationship to local communities where it is present. For example, are working conditions and employee health and safety well looked after? Or, does a company donate a percentage of its profits to local groups? Governance criteria



Governance criteria look at the transparency of a company’s accountancy, and whether stakeholders can vote on important issues. Fund managers may also look at whether a company uses its power to make political contributions, or engage in illegal practices.

Companies that meet all the criteria are few and far between, so investors must weigh up what is most important to them.