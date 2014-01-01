What is an ethical pension?

Many pension providers offer ethical funds for their investors – meaning you can save for retirement with a clear conscience.

Ethical investing means looking for investments that align to your personal values. Companies and sectors that go against those values – e.g. by causing harm to society or the environment - are filtered out of funds so that your money can be used sustainably.

Investors are increasingly conscious of what they invest in, so the number of ethical investments is growing too. This reaction means companies are gradually changing their behaviour to attract these ‘green investors’.



How do ethical pensions work?

Ethical pensions let you invest in a socially responsible way where investments must meet a certain level of ‘ESG’ criteria (Environmental, Social and Governance).

