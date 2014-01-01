Home >

Private pensions explained

Learn more about private pensions, how they work and the tax relief available

What is a private pension?

A private pension is a pension which you take out yourself rather than through your employer. 

Also known as personal pensions, they are usually defined contribution pensions. The value of a private pension is built up by your personal contributions. These contributions are topped up by tax relief and then invested. This provides you with a pot of money which you can choose how to take in retirement. 

You can contribute to your private pension regularly or through lump sums.

You can open a private pension if you already have a workplace. Alternatively, you can set up a private pension instead of a workplace pension. 

What tax relief can I expect with a private pension?

Tax relief on private pensions is the same as on any other kind of pension. 

When you contribute to your private pension, your money receives 20% tax relief which is claimed by the provider on your behalf. For example, every £80 you pay in is topped up to £100. 

Higher and additional-rate taxpayers can claim back a further 20% and 25% respectively. You can claim additional tax relief via your self-assessment tax return. 

Who can set up a private pension?

Anyone can set up a private pension. You can even set up a private pension alongside other pensions – such as your workplace pension. 

Setting up a private pension may be beneficial if you are self-employed and do not have a workplace pension. 

If you are setting up a private pension, you could set up a basic personal or stakeholder pension. These pensions tend to be easy to set up and offer a limited range of default investment funds. 

Another option is a self-invested personal pension (SIPP). SIPPs allow you to choose your own investments. You can choose from a range of ready-made funds based on your attitude to risk, or choose investments based on your own research. 

SIPPs are more suitable for people who are prepared to actively manage their pension. 
 

Private Pensions FAQs

Private pensions tend to be flexible. Your employer might be willing to contribute to your private pension instead of a workplace pension.

If your private pension is a SIPP, you can control how your money is invested. You can pick your own investments, and change your attitude to risk over time.

If you do not have a workplace pension, then a private pension will help you to save for your retirement. Like other types of pension, private pensions have a number of tax advantages. For example, tax relief and investments which grow free from capital gains tax. 

If you stop paying into your private pension, it will remain open and your money remains invested. This means it could continue to grow in value. However, you may still be charged management fees even if you stop contributing. 

Whether or not putting a lump sum into your private pension is worthwhile depends on your personal circumstances. 

You can contribute lump sums to your pension. Lump sums also receive tax relief. 

If you do contribute a lump sum to your private pension, make sure you do not exceed your annual allowance. The annual allowance for pension contributions is 100% of your gross annual salary (up to a maximum of £40,000). 

The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.