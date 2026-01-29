What is a private pension?

Find out what private pensions are and how they can help you save for retirement in a tax-efficient way.
Author: Rachel Lacey
Last updated: 06 March 2026
Reading time: 10 mins
Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
The term private pension covers any pension you open and pay into to save for retirement in a tax-efficient way.
This includes personal pensions you arrange yourself, like Self-Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs), as well as workplace schemes that your employer sets up for you.
In simple terms, it’s any pension other than the State Pension.
There are two main types of private pensions: defined contribution schemes and defined benefit schemes.
A defined contribution (DC) pension, also known as a ‘money purchase’ scheme, can be a workplace pension set up by your employer, or a personal pension set up by yourself. Regular contributions are made by you, and if it’s a workplace scheme, usually by your employer too. The pension provider then invests these contributions, usually into a fund, with the aim of generating returns. The amount you receive at retirement depends on:
Defined benefit (DB) pensions are a type of workplace scheme, and work differently from DC pensions. Not only do they provide a guaranteed income for life, but your retirement income is also based on your salary (either final salary or career average), how long you’ve worked for your employer and the scheme’s accrual rate - not on how much you’ve paid in. Once considered the “gold standard” of workplace pensions, DB schemes are now less common in the private sector due to their cost and are mostly found in the public sector.
If you’re employed, you’ll normally be signed up to your workplace scheme. Deductions will be taken directly from your salary, and your employer will contribute too.
Defined contribution workplace pensions
Defined benefit workplace pensions
All personal pensions are defined contribution, but they still come in different shapes and sizes.
Each year, you can invest 100% of your earnings (up to £60,000) into your pension(s). When you make a payment into a pension, your contribution will be topped up by tax relief from the government. As the years pass, these top-ups will give your pension a significant boost.
While all pensions qualify for tax relief, the way it’s applied can vary. You may need to take additional steps to make sure you get the full amount of relief you’re entitled to.
Tax relief isn’t the only tax benefit of private pensions. Your investments can grow free of Capital Gains Tax, and there’s no tax to pay on your dividends either. And when you access your pot, you’ll also be able to take 25% tax-free cash.
If your employer operates a salary sacrifice arrangement - where you trade a portion of your gross salary for an equivalent pension payment - you will save national insurance (NI) on contributions as well as income tax. Note that under current proposals, from April 2029, only the first £2,000 of employee pension contributions will be NI exempt.
If you’re a high earner with an income between £100,000 and £125,140, your Personal Allowance - £12,570 for 2026/27 - is gradually tapered, creating an effective 60% tax rate for the income in this band. You lose £1 of your personal allowance for every £2 you earn above £100,000, with it being completely withdrawn once you earn above £125,140.
You can strategically reduce the 60% tax trap by increasing your pension contributions. Pension contributions help reduce your adjusted net income, which may help you keep your full Personal Allowance, avoid the High-Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC), and pay less higher-rate tax.
When you’re paying into a workplace pension, your contributions will automatically be deducted from your salary. If you want to increase (or decrease) your pension payments, you will need to ask your employer to make the change.
Personal pensions tend to be more flexible. The ii Personal Pension (SIPP), for example, lets you set up regular payments, but you can also make ad hoc payments if you prefer. You can vary the size of your contributions as needed, which can be particularly helpful if you’re self-employed or your earnings fluctuate.
It’s important to know that you won’t normally be able to access your pension until you’re 55 (rising to 57 in 2028). If you need to access your money before then, an ISA may be more suitable.
Another important consideration is that your pension money will typically be invested in the stock market and other assets, meaning its value can rise and fall over time. Even if you have control over your investments, returns are not guaranteed.
But there is a risk of not investing too. Over the longer term, money invested in a pension is likely to grow more than if it were left in cash.
A private pension is a valuable way to save for retirement, and for many, it’s the key to securing a more comfortable retirement.
If you have access to one, a workplace pension is a great starting point, as you’ll benefit from employer contributions. But you may not have this option - for example, if you’re self-employed.
There are many situations where it makes sense to have a personal pension, either in place of or in addition to a workplace pension. A personal pension, like the ii SIPP, can be a flexible alternative if you want more control over your investments.
A private pension might be right for you if:
Personal pensions take a little more research to set up and get started with. Whether you’re looking at a SIPP, or a personal pension from an insurance company, you’ll need to consider the range of investments available and associated charges. With a flat-fee platform like ii, your charges stay fixed, so your costs stay low as your pension pot grows.
Call our award-winning UK-based support team on 0345 646 2390.
You can reach one of our friendly SIPP specialists between 8am-4:30pm, Monday to Friday.
If you’re thinking about retiring soon and want to understand your options, make sure you speak to someone at Pension Wise.
Pension Wise is part of the government’s Money Helper service, offering free and impartial pension guidance to the over-50s. They can also help you decide if transferring your pension is the right choice for you.
Private pensions are sheltered from tax as they grow, and when you access your pot, you can usually take up to 25% tax-free. After that, any income you withdraw is added to your total income for the year and taxed at your marginal rate of income tax.
There’s no limit to how many private pensions you can have.
Changing jobs may result in you having several pension pots, and keeping track of them can become tricky. In many cases you can combine them into a single personal pension, making it easier for you to manage your retirement savings and often save on costs.
Private pensions are one of the most tax-efficient ways to save for retirement, and will help boost the income you’ll have when you stop working.
Key benefits include tax relief on contributions, tax-free investment growth, and the option to take up to 25% of your pot tax-free when you begin to access your pension.
They are designed for long-term saving and are usually inaccessible before age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028). Dipping into your savings earlier is difficult and not without hefty penalties. By nature, they are set up to protect your future and retirement income.
Some personal pensions, like the ii SIPP, give you greater control and flexibility with contributions, along with access to a broader range of investments and the ability to tailor your pension to your goals.
If you stop paying into your private pension, it will stay open, and your money will remain invested. This means it can continue to grow in value.
Just be aware that you’ll likely still be charged management fees, even if you stop contributing.
Anyone can set up a private pension. You can even set up multiple private pensions alongside each other. For example, you can have both a workplace pension and a SIPP.
Setting up a personal pension may be especially beneficial if you are self-employed and do not have a workplace pension.
As SIPPs allow you to choose your own investments, they are usually more suitable for people looking for more control over their pension.
Yes, putting a lump sum into your private pension can be beneficial, especially due to tax relief.
However, whether it’s the right choice depends on your personal circumstances. You’ll need to be sure you can afford to lock that money away until retirement.
If you’re considering paying in a lump sum, first check you won’t exceed your annual allowance. You can usually contribute up to a maximum of £60,000 a year or up to 100% of your annual earnings, whichever is lower. However, this limit may be lower if you’re a high earner or have already taken taxable income from your pension.