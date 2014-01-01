Private pensions explained
Private pensions explained
Learn more about private pensions, how they work and the tax relief available
What is a private pension?
A private pension is a pension which you take out yourself rather than through your employer.
Also known as personal pensions, they are usually defined contribution pensions. The value of a private pension is built up by your personal contributions. These contributions are topped up by tax relief and then invested. This provides you with a pot of money which you can choose how to take in retirement.
You can contribute to your private pension regularly or through lump sums.
You can open a private pension if you already have a workplace. Alternatively, you can set up a private pension instead of a workplace pension.
What tax relief can I expect with a private pension?
Tax relief on private pensions is the same as on any other kind of pension.
When you contribute to your private pension, your money receives 20% tax relief which is claimed by the provider on your behalf. For example, every £80 you pay in is topped up to £100.
Higher and additional-rate taxpayers can claim back a further 20% and 25% respectively. You can claim additional tax relief via your self-assessment tax return.
Who can set up a private pension?
Anyone can set up a private pension. You can even set up a private pension alongside other pensions – such as your workplace pension.
Setting up a private pension may be beneficial if you are self-employed and do not have a workplace pension.
If you are setting up a private pension, you could set up a basic personal or stakeholder pension. These pensions tend to be easy to set up and offer a limited range of default investment funds.
Another option is a self-invested personal pension (SIPP). SIPPs allow you to choose your own investments. You can choose from a range of ready-made funds based on your attitude to risk, or choose investments based on your own research.
SIPPs are more suitable for people who are prepared to actively manage their pension.
Private Pensions FAQs
What are the benefits of a private pension?
Private pensions tend to be flexible. Your employer might be willing to contribute to your private pension instead of a workplace pension.
If your private pension is a SIPP, you can control how your money is invested. You can pick your own investments, and change your attitude to risk over time.
If you do not have a workplace pension, then a private pension will help you to save for your retirement. Like other types of pension, private pensions have a number of tax advantages. For example, tax relief and investments which grow free from capital gains tax.
What happens if I stop paying into a private pension?
If you stop paying into your private pension, it will remain open and your money remains invested. This means it could continue to grow in value. However, you may still be charged management fees even if you stop contributing.
Is it worth putting a lump sum into my private pension?
Whether or not putting a lump sum into your private pension is worthwhile depends on your personal circumstances.
You can contribute lump sums to your pension. Lump sums also receive tax relief.
If you do contribute a lump sum to your private pension, make sure you do not exceed your annual allowance. The annual allowance for pension contributions is 100% of your gross annual salary (up to a maximum of £40,000).
Get more from an ii SIPP
We don’t believe in charging a percentage fee that goes up as your investments grow.
Our award winning SIPP gives you fixed, transparent pricing, with no percentage-based fees. So you can watch your portfolio grow while your costs stay the same.
Open a SIPP and pay no SIPP fee for six months. Following the offer period, the ii SIPP fee is only £10 a month. Terms apply