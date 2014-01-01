What is a private pension?

A private pension is a pension which you take out yourself rather than through your employer.

Also known as personal pensions, they are usually defined contribution pensions. The value of a private pension is built up by your personal contributions. These contributions are topped up by tax relief and then invested. This provides you with a pot of money which you can choose how to take in retirement.

You can contribute to your private pension regularly or through lump sums.

You can open a private pension if you already have a workplace. Alternatively, you can set up a private pension instead of a workplace pension.