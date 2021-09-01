SIPP vs personal pension - which is cheaper?

The answer to that one used to be easy as SIPPs tended to be more expensive than the simpler personal pension. However, over the years, charges have dropped on SIPPs and can even work out more cost-effective if you have a large pension fund.

When comparing SIPPs and personal pensions, you are likely to see different charges.

On a personal pension, you will usually be charged an annual management fee, which is a percentage of your pensions value, plus switching charges if you want to change the funds you invest in.

SIPP charges vary between providers and could include set-up charges, platform charges, annual administration charges and dealing fees for investing. How much you end up paying will come down to how you want to run your SIPP, so make sure you compare costs before picking a provider.

Ultimately, if you would like the investment choice and flexibility offered by a SIPP, you will probably be happy to pay a little more for it.