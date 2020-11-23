Can I transfer a frozen pension?

You can transfer most frozen pensions into many workplace pension schemes, as well as SIPPs or personal pensions.

Many people choose to consolidate their pensions into one pension scheme. By doing this, you could save money on fees and reduce paperwork. However, you also have the option to continue to defer a pension until you can access it. This option could be beneficial if you are happy your scheme’s performance or if it has safeguarded benefits which would be lost in a transfer.

Some pensions are not transferable. For example, ‘unfunded’ public sector defined benefit pensions for professions such as teachers, NHS workers, civil servants and the emergency services. Check with your provider, or a pensions expert, if you are unsure whether you can transfer your pension.

Although many defined benefit pensions can be transferred, if you have a transfer value worth more than £30,000, you will also have to seek professional advice. This is because they provide guaranteed income in retirement, which cannot be replicated with a personal pension.