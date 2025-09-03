Thinking about transferring to ii? Find out more about joining us.
If you already have an account with us you can log a transfer from another provider by logging into your account, then go to Portfolio > Transfer > Transfer in to start your transfer.
If you hold UK share certificates, you can deposit them into your ii account to consolidate your holdings and manage your investments more easily online. To do this, you just need to complete the transfer form and send us the original share certificate(s).
If you have multiple share certificates for the same stock but they have different shareholder references, you must complete a form per stock and per shareholder reference number. If they are for the same stock and share the same shareholder reference number, you only need to complete one transfer form.
Make sure the details on the form match your certificate exactly. If there are any errors on your certificate, you'll need to contact the registrar to notify them of the errors so they can issue you with a new certificate with the correct details. If the registrar decline to issue a new certificate for any reason, please provide us a copy of the rejection letter along with your form and certificate(s).
If you hold UK share certificates in your own name, you can use our CREST transfer form generator to fill in your details to download a completed form to send to us.
You can send your completed form and original share certificate(s) to: Transfers Team, interactive investor, 201 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 3NW*
*this address should only be used for certificated transfer paperwork.
If you already have an ii account, you can log in to start your transfer. If you are new to ii, learn more about transferring your ISA.
If you hold a Cash Junior ISA or Child Trust Fund, you can transfer to a Junior ISA with us by completing this form.
🗋 Junior ISA/Child Trust Fund Transfer (PDF)
You can send your completed form and supporting documents to: interactive investor, 4th Floor, 3 South Brook Street, Leeds, LS10 1FT
If you want to transfer shares into your ISA that you've got through an approved SAYE option scheme or a Share Incentive Plan you can use this form.
You can send your completed form and supporting documents to: interactive investor, 4th Floor, 3 South Brook Street, Leeds, LS10 1FT
If you want to move your shares from your Trading Account to your ISA, you can do this with a Bed & ISA. Learn more about Bed & ISA. If you already have an ii Trading Account and ISA, you can instruct a Bed & ISA online. Just log in, then go to Portfolio > Transfers > Bed & ISA. Or visit our mobile app where you can find this in the Transfer section in your Wallet.
If you want to transfer your assets that are held with a U.S. or Canadian transfer agent to us, you can complete the form below. The transfer process is usually completed in 6 weeks, but it can take longer depending on the assets you hold. If you're transferring assets in from more than one provider, please complete a form for each provider.
🗋 Asset transfer form - US & Canadian (PDF)
Please provide a Statement of Holding (DRS) no older than 90 days for each of your assets when returning your completed form.
Important – please note that we are unable to accept transfers from a U.S. Broker.