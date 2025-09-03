If you hold UK share certificates, you can deposit them into your ii account to consolidate your holdings and manage your investments more easily online. To do this, you just need to complete the transfer form and send us the original share certificate(s).

If you have multiple share certificates for the same stock but they have different shareholder references, you must complete a form per stock and per shareholder reference number. If they are for the same stock and share the same shareholder reference number, you only need to complete one transfer form.

Make sure the details on the form match your certificate exactly. If there are any errors on your certificate, you'll need to contact the registrar to notify them of the errors so they can issue you with a new certificate with the correct details. If the registrar decline to issue a new certificate for any reason, please provide us a copy of the rejection letter along with your form and certificate(s).