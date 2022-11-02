10 high-yield dividend shares with a great track record

It’s not always easy hunting for attractive yet sustainable dividend payouts, so stock screen expert Ben Hobson has done the hard work for you. Here, he explains how he does it and how you can too.

Falling share prices have pushed up the average yield on UK shares this year, making dividends an increasingly attractive option in the search for returns. But faced with a host of economic worries, and dividend yields that sometimes seem too high to be believed, investors need to tread carefully. There’s an old saying in the City that stock markets hate uncertainty - and we’ve got quite a bit of it at the moment. Inflation has been trending upwards in the UK for 18 months, and current rates of just over 10% are higher and stickier than many expected. Discover: How to buy Shares | Free regular investing | Super 60 Investment Ideas Then there is recession, or at least some serious economic turbulence, which now seems inevitable. Rising interest rates (to fight inflation) are likely to put the brakes on consumer spending and stifle growth. Some evidence suggests that firms are already feeling the impact of these pressures. There were 86 profit warnings from London-listed shares between July and September. That was a sharp increase on the 51 that were issued in the same period last year, according to accountancy firm Ernst & Young. Dividends to the rescue Recent data from investment services firm Link Group, shows that despite the uncertainty that companies currently face, dividends have held up well. The overall payout from UK shares in the third quarter of the year reached £31.4 billion. That was down 8.4% on last year, largely due to fewer special dividends and the delisting in London of big-paying mining giant, BHP. One eye-catching finding is the impact of the strong US dollar against the pound. Foreign exchange boosted the value of cash making its way back to shareholders by £1.9 billion in the third quarter. That uplift is expected to contribute £5.7 billion for the year as a whole. In terms of sector performance, mining companies eased back on their payouts because of falling metals prices. But the mining sector continues to be the biggest contributor to dividends overall. 10 dividend shares to protect your portfolio from the weak pound

Is the UK still the top dog for income investors? Oil and gas industry payouts rose by a fifth to £2.6 billion, but banks and financial firms made the largest impact, with payouts up by 49% to £8.2 billion for the quarter. Apart from energy and mining, financials have been one of few sectors to hold up well this year, with rising interest rates translating into higher profits. Overall, total dividends are expected to hit £97.4 billion in 2022, with lower share prices pushing the forecast average yield to 4.2%. Hunting for sustainable payouts While the latest data shows that dividends are proving resilient, the question is whether they will remain stable in the face of growing pressure on company earnings. A look back at history suggests they should hold up well, according to research into global dividend payouts by the investment bank JPMorgan. As you can see from their chart below, historically dividends (the orange line) do not fall anywhere near as much as earnings (the blue line) during recessionary phases.

