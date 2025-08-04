10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 1 August 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Taylor Wimpey shot to the top of the most-bought ISA stocks this week. First-half results from the housebuilder confirmed fears that housing market conditions had softened in recent weeks. Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) also made an additional fire safety cladding provision of £222.2 million.

Shares for the FTSE 100 company fell 9% over the week. Management estimates for full-year build completion volumes and average selling prices were unchanged. The shares continue to sit on an estimated future dividend yield of over 9%.

Australian miner Greatland Resources Ltd (LSE:GGP) was another new entry. The AIM-listed miner produced gold and copper over the full year 2025 to late June broadly matching management’s previous estimates.

However, cost forecasts for the full year 2026 disappointed investors, sending the shares down by just over a fifth during the week.

Meanwhile, food-on-the-go retailer Greggs (LSE:GRG) stormed into the week’s top 10 most-bought stocks. Unlike its previous trading update, the group’s most recent news offered no negative surprises.

First-half pre-tax profit of £63.5 million beat City hopes of £61 million, with the FTSE 250 company reiterating previously detailed full-year expectations. Shares for the retailer are down by almost 50% over the last year, underperforming a near 8% gain for the FTSE 250 index over that time. Broker UBS reiterated its ‘buy’ stance on the shares after first-half results.

In the US, shares for tech titan Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), a new top 10 entry, fell 7% over the week. Despite second-quarter sales and profits beating Wall Street forecasts, the Magnificent Seven company failed to reassure investors regarding the pace of growth going forward.

Amazon shares are down around 11% over the last six months, underperforming a 5% gain for the US tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index during that time. Broker Morgan Stanley reiterated its ‘overweight’ stance on the shares after the results.

Artificial intelligence play NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was also a new entry. The maker of high-performance computer chips is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Wednesday 27 August. First-quarter sales beat Wall Street hopes, fuelled by a 73% increase in data centre-related chips.

Shares for the US’s biggest company by stock market value are up from just under $100 in mid-April, and following President Donald Trump’s announcement of trade tariffs, to over $170 each as of the close on Friday 1 August.

Chief executive Jensen Huang said in late May alongside Q1 results that “countries around the world are recognising AI as essential infrastructure - just like electricity and the internet - and Nvidia stands at the centre of this profound transformation.”

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Actively managed Artemis Global Income continued its ascent last week, ranking third for the first time.

The £3 billion global income fund is the top-performing fund in its peer group over one, three and five years, driven higher by successful investments in European defence shares. However, with a yield of just 2.37%, it may not be suitable for all income investors.

The other rising active funds last week were Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) (up one place), which has an 8.5% yield, generated by profits from the wind farms around the UK that it owns, and growth-investor Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) (up two places).

There was just one new entry last week: Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity in ninth place. Its sister fund, Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, which has a 20% allocation to bonds, was in fifth place.

Three other passive funds increased in popularity last week: L&G Global Technology Index, Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index and HSBC FTSE All-World Index.

They give investors exposure, respectively, to tech shares and global shares ranked by market cap, including emerging markets.

City of London (LSE:CTY) dropped five places to 10th. It is an actively managed UK shares investment trust, which has a yield of 4.3% and has increased its annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years. Another UK Equity Income trust, Temple Bar, fell off the most-bought list.

Royal London Short Term Money Market held on to the top spot for the fifth week in a row.