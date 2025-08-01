Top 10 most-bought investment funds: July 2025

Royal London Short Term Money Market was once again the most-bought fund in our monthly top 10 ranking, according to the number of buys among interactive investor customers.

In interactive investor’s On the Money podcast a week ago, fixed income lead Sam Benstead, neatly summed up this fund: “It aims to provide investors with a cash-like return by investing in bonds about to mature and making use of bank savings tools that professional investors can access.

“It’s used as a place to park your cash often when you’re waiting for better opportunities, or if you just want to take a very low-risk investment and see your money gradually tick up higher.”

The fund closely tracks the Bank of England base rate, which is currently 4.25%.

The only other active funds in the top 10 for July, were Artemis Global Income(up two on last month to seventh) and Ranmore Global Equity(10th). In the same podcast episode, Benstead described the duo as “amazing performers over the past decade. They’re top quartile versus peers over five, 10, one, and three years…and they’ve done that with not much invested in the US, which is even more impressive.”

Artemis Global Income has 25% invested in US shares, while Ranmore Global Equity has 17%, meaning they hold substantially less than the MSCI World index, at just over 70%. Their annual charges are 0.84% and 1% respectively.

Among the Artemis fund’s top 10 holdings are Mitsubishi Heavy, a Japanese company engaged in the development of energy, plants and infrastructure systems, logistics, and heating and cooling systems; Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG), a real estate investment trust, or REIT, in the US; and electronics firm Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd DR (LSE:HHPD).

Ranmore Global Equity, managed by value investor Sean Peche, is finding many opportunities in South Korea, the world’s 13th largest economy by GDP. Shares in this Asian country are difficult to access for retail investors, so active fund managers have the edge here. In its latest factsheet (June), top 10 holdings in the fund include South Korean Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:SHG) and KB Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE:KB), as well as TV Asahi, a Japanese broadcaster.

Low-cost, passive global funds comprised the rest of this month’s top 10, including Fidelity Index World(ninth), Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index(fifth), and HSBC FTSE All-World Index(fourth). It’s always sensible to take a quick look at the country allocation in the fund factsheet before investing, so that you can get the right fit for your portfolio. For example, some global funds invest in developing markets and some don’t.

The popular ‘fund of funds’ offering from the Vanguard LifeStrategy range, namely the 80% Equity, 60% Equity and 100% Equity options, are generally mainstays of our top 10, and in July were ranked second, sixth and eighth respectively.

Pure tech play L&G Global Technology Index Trust (third) remains very popular with investors. Most of the Magnificent Seven stocks published results in the latest US earnings season updates. Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) all reported strong earnings beats, while electric car maker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) missed forecasts.

Top 10 most-popular funds in July 2025

Source: interactive investor and FE Analytics. Performance data to 1 August 2025. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Top 10 most-bought active funds

A new entry in ninth place was Blue Whale Growth fund. The high-conviction fund, launched in 2017, currently has 27 holdings. Among its top 10 positions are chip-maker NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), rideshare and food delivery platform Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and Hynix, a South Korean supplier of high bandwidth memory chips.

The £1.3 billion Blue Whale fund has a 69.6% exposure to North America, and a 42% weighting to technology. Investors can own it for 0.82% a year.

Sixth-rankedFundsmith Equity’s top 10 holding Novo Nordisk AS ADR (NYSE:NVO) suffered this week after the pharma firm cut its full-year guidance. Terry Smith complained about the Danish maker of weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy’s performance in the quality-growth fund’s half-year report.

Jupiter India fundhas slipped to 10th place compared to last month.Benstead told our On the Money podcast that Indian equities are “just less popular than they were a year ago. A lot of money moved into the sector, and a lot is probably moving out now because returns have been less good. Over the past 12 months, this fund is flat. Over three years, it’s up 79%.”

In July, the FTSE 100 hit 9,000 points, buoyed by investor interest in defensive shares and the shift away from US exposure. The UK was lucky to be able to secure a trade deal with the Trump administration earlier in the year and low valuations in the UK market will also have attracted buyers. Artemis UK Select(seventh) was a top performer and highlighted as a standout fund by Douglas Chadwick in his Saltydog article. Its annual ongoing charges figure is 0.80%. Among its top 10 holdings are Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) and International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG).

UK fund house Artemis has three entries in our top 10 most-bought active funds ranking, accounted for by its funds’ strong performance. The other two entries are Artemis Global Income (in second place and discussed above) and Artemis SmartGARP European Equity (fourth place).

TheOrbis OEIC Global Balanced(eighth) fund was mentioned in a recent feature by specialist writer Jennifer Hill in an exploration of how one-stop shop funds fared during the tariff volatility.

“Orbis is an extremely active fund and has demonstrated that it can deliver in all weather conditions,” said Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre. “The small drawdown, despite a heavy weighting to equities, shows the importance of high-conviction outperformance amid broader market headwinds.”

In June, fund manager Alec Cutler was the latest guest in our Insider Interview series. Among topics discussed were defence companies, the appeal of some emerging market shares, and the fund’s unique benchmark – it charges a fee only if managers beat their benchmark.

The other entries making up the top 10 most-bought active funds were Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Acc (accumulation), Royal London Short Term Money Mkt Y Inc (distribution) and Ranmore Global Equity (discussed in the top half of this article).

Top 10 most-bought active funds in July 2025

Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of July.