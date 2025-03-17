10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 14 March 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

There’s no change at the top of the table this week, with Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) still in first place as the popular aerospace engineer continues to trade near record highs.

After missing out on the top 10 for a few weeks, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) is back in the list of most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform.

Last week’s annual results were good, with further increases in the dividend and share buybacks cementing the company’s place among the top UK income stocks. But a yield of almost 9%, no major surprises and an unfolding transformation strategy could not prevent a dip in the share price, which ii investors were clearly happy to take advantage of.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG), Barclays (LSE:BARC) and Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) are back too. The first two last appeared here in February, but Lloyds hasn’t been in the list for seven weeks.

After an astonishing rally since last August to a five-year high, British Airways owner IAG has come in for some stick since hitting its peak in February. A combination of uncertainty around US policy and the domestic economy has already affected US carriers. Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) has slashed first-quarter profit estimates, while it’s emerged that a large fall in plane fares was one of the reasons for a bigger-than-expected drop in US inflation last month.

Still, investors are keen to pick up IAG shares at a significant discount to the February highs.

All the UK retail banks were knocking on the door of this list last week, and now Barclays and Lloyds have broken back into the top 10. Both have outperformed in recent months, but have been caught up in the wider market sell-off. However, they remain popular stocks among ii investors.

Over in the US, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been having its own problems. Concerns about owner Elon Musk’s political activity are generating lots of negative publicity, while Tesla has warned that Trump’s tariff policy could trigger retaliation that would affect US exporters.

However, Tesla has raced six places up the table after its share price dropped to levels not seen since October. They’ve more than halved since mid-December and are down 38% in 2025 so far, but perhaps there’s a feeling that this is bargain territory.

Interestingly, a survey of investors carried out by Morgan Stanley showed 85% of respondents think Musk’s political activities are having a negative or extremely negative impact on Tesla’s business fundamentals. But there’s a more even split on whether Tesla stock will end 2025 higher (45%) or lower (36%) than it is now.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Investors continued to back US shares last week, even as the market tumbled as President Trump announced new tariffs on key trading partners, such as Canada and the European Union.

While no S&P 500 tracker or US active funds made the most-bought collective investments in ISA lists, global funds were still popular, where the portfolios are packed with US names.

For example, L&G Global Technology Index has 86% in the US, Fidelity Index World has 73% and HSBC FTSE All-World Index has 63.5%.

The top two funds were unchanged: Royal London Short Term Money Mktand Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT).

While Royal London use money market instruments, such as cash deposits and bonds about to mature to give a “cash-like” yield of a little under 5%, Scottish Mortgage invests in innovative companies from around the world.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) fell off the list, having been third the week before, as investors preferred exposure to listed shares rather than infrastructure investments – it was replaced by Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index.

The other funds to feature were Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LSE:JGGI), City of London (LSE:CTY) and Alliance Witan (LSE:ALW).

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.