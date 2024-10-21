10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 18 October 2024

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

After being knocked off its perch the previous week, BP (LSE:BP.) is back in top spot on bargain hunting following another sell-off.

Hopes of peace in the Middle East were boosted when Israeli forces killed former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, causing a drop in both the price of oil and BP shares. But Israel is pressing on with offensives in both Gaza and Lebanon, and oil prices remain volatile.

BP shares traded down at 388p, not far off a two-year low, then bounced back above 400p before ending the week just below the big figure.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) raced up seven places to second position as investors bet the share price rally still has momentum. Analysts have upgraded price targets in recent weeks, and now Jefferies has raised its price objective for the aero engine maker to 650p from 640p.

Latest gains, which saw Rolls shares hit a record high last week at 572.80p, come despite British Airways having to scrap hundreds of long-haul flights because of maintenance issues with its Rolls-Royce engines. The airline cited problems with durability of the Trent 1000 engines that power its fleet of Boeing B787s, and delays in the delivery of engines and spare parts.

Bitcoin play MicroStrategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR) is also flying at the moment. It's in this most-bought list at number three, having sat just outside the top 10 a week ago.

The price of bitcoin is up 13% in the past week and, at $68,000, is not far off a record high. That’s great news for MicroStrategy which currently owns more bitcoin than any other publicly traded company. Shares have hit a high of $227, having traded as low as $114 at the start of September.

Elsewhere, popular stocks Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and Aviva (LSE:AV.) are both back in the top 10, up from 14th and 12th respectively the week before.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

L&G Global Technology Index climbed three places to take the top spot last week. This tracker fund, which provides exposure to companies tapping into technological advancements, has been a stellar performer over both short and long periods.

Over five years, it has nearly trebled investors’ money, and is up 193.2%. In contrast, the average global fund performer is up 56.7% over the same period.

However, it’s important to bear in mind that this index fund is highly concentrated, with Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) accounting for just over 45% of its assets. If the world’s biggest technology stocks suffer a sell-off, this index fund will suffer.

Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) and Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity both slipped one place to second and third. Both consistently feature in our weekly table.

Greencoat UK Wind aims to provide investors with a yearly dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation. This has successfully been achieved each year since the trust launched in 2013 and its dividend yield stands at 7.4%.

Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity aims to mirror the performance of markets by investing in other index funds managed by Vanguard. The LifeStrategy funds, including Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity in ninth place, are seen as potential one-stop shops for beginner investors due to their diversification and low costs, with each fund in the range having a yearly ongoing charges figure of 0.22%.

Two index funds are new entrants this week, with Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index in eighth place, and Vanguard US Equity Index in 10th.

Two actively managed funds, City of London and Supermarket Income REIT, exited the table.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Kyle Caldwell.