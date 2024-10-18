Interactive Investor
Log in
Log in

The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Barclays, Barratt, RELX

They start wheeling out the big guns in the next few days, with popular blue-chip banks among the latest to publish results. Here are the key dates for your diary.

18th October 2024 13:58

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

Monday 21 October

Trading statements

City of London Investment Group, Tristel

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 22 October

Trading statements

Aptamer, ASA International, Gear4Music, InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG), Nanoco Group, Petra Diamonds, Revel Collective, Sosandar, Virgin Wines UK

AGM/EGM

Atrato Onsite Energy, Newmark Security

Wednesday 23 October

Trading statements

Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), BP Marsh & Partners, Ecora Resources, Fresnillo, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Hochschild Mining, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), PensionBee, Reckitt Benckiser, WPP

AGM/EGM

Barratt Redrow, Corcel, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Premier African Minerals

Thursday 24 October 

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend includeBAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) and Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW).

Trading statements

abrdn, Anglo American, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Bloomsbury Publishing, Bunzl, Dunelm, Essentra, Gattaca, Inchcape, Indivior, Kerry Group, London Stock Exchange, RELX (LSE:REL), Renishaw, Softcat, Thruvision, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), WAG Payment Solutions

AGM/EGM

Alumasc, Brooks Macdonald, FD Technologies, South32, Tritax EuroBox

Friday 25 October

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Petra Diamonds

AGM/EGM

Europa Metals, KCR Residential REIT, Scancell Holdings

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesEuropeInvestment TrustsVideos

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox