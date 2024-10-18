The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Barclays, Barratt, RELX
They start wheeling out the big guns in the next few days, with popular blue-chip banks among the latest to publish results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
18th October 2024 13:58
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 21 October
Trading statements
City of London Investment Group, Tristel
AGM/EGM
Tuesday 22 October
Trading statements
Aptamer, ASA International, Gear4Music, InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG), Nanoco Group, Petra Diamonds, Revel Collective, Sosandar, Virgin Wines UK
AGM/EGM
Atrato Onsite Energy, Newmark Security
Wednesday 23 October
Trading statements
Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW), BP Marsh & Partners, Ecora Resources, Fresnillo, HarbourVest Global Private Equity, Hochschild Mining, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), PensionBee, Reckitt Benckiser, WPP
AGM/EGM
Barratt Redrow, Corcel, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Premier African Minerals
Thursday 24 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend includeBAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW) and Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW).
Trading statements
abrdn, Anglo American, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Bloomsbury Publishing, Bunzl, Dunelm, Essentra, Gattaca, Inchcape, Indivior, Kerry Group, London Stock Exchange, RELX (LSE:REL), Renishaw, Softcat, Thruvision, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), WAG Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
Alumasc, Brooks Macdonald, FD Technologies, South32, Tritax EuroBox
Friday 25 October
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Petra Diamonds
AGM/EGM
Europa Metals, KCR Residential REIT, Scancell Holdings
