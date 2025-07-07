10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 4 July 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

BP (LSE:BP.)’s stay at the top of the table of 10 most-bought stocks in ISAs on the ii platform lasted just one week. That’s because investors were busy piling into cheaper Greggs (LSE:GRG) sharesfollowing thebakery chain’s profit warning.

It’s only the third time the FTSE 250 company has appeared in this top 10, the last being in March, and the first time it’s managed first place. Greggs shares, which had been trading close to 2,000p, tumbled way below 1,700p after it said annual operating profit might be “modestly” lower than last year. The company blamed the heatwave for reducing footfall at its stores, which affected like-for-like sales in June.

Fellow mid-cap Bytes Technology Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:BYIT) makes its maiden appearance in this list after issuing its own profit warning. Shares slumped from over 500p to under 350p, triggering a wave of speculative buying. It also thinks operating profit will be lower, with the chief exec blaming a more challenging macro environment and near-term effect of changes in the operating model of its corporate sales team.

Housebuilders and banks proved popular among ISA investors over the week, with Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) and Persimmon (LSE:PSN) making the top 10 – at two and 10 respectively. Wimpey has struggled all year to make a move above 120p stick, and its latest attempt failed at the end of June.

An unhelpful house price survey from Nationwide didn’t help. The mortgage provider reported a 0.8% decline in prices month-on-month, slowing annual growth to 2.1% in June, from 3.5% in May.

“The softening in price growth may reflect weaker demand following the increase in stamp duty at the start of April,” explained Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner. “Nevertheless, we still expect activity to pick up as the summer progresses, despite ongoing economic uncertainties in the global economy, since underlying conditions for potential homebuyers in the UK remain supportive.”

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) attracted plenty of attention, entering the list in fifth and sixth place. Both stocks fell mid-week, but not before JOHCM UK Equity Income fund said it had sold its stake in NatWest at around 520p. Fund co-managers Clive Beagles and James Lowen started buying the shares at 115p following the Covid crash.

Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), down in 12th a week ago, is the last of the FTSE 100 new entrants this week at number four. Trading not far off multi-year highs, L&G shares were knocked last week by a Goldman Sachs downgrade amid concerns about the dividend. But investors clearly took this as an opportunity to buy the stock which currently yields 8.7%.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity fund was the biggest mover last week, jumping eight places to be the second most-popular fund in the top 10. L&G Global Technology Index Trust was the other big mover, rising six places to third.

They were only behind Royal London Short Term Money Market, which delivers a cash-like return for investors, with yields that closely track the Bank of England base rate (currently 4.25%).

It has been a very popular fund over the past couple of years, as investors opt for steady returns with next to no volatility, rather than taking stock or bond market risk.

The other risers last week in ISAs on the ii platform were Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity, HSBC FTSE All-World Index and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index. All these funds offer diversified exposure to global equities, charging low fees.

The fallers last week were Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) (down one place to fourth), Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) (down four places to eighth) and City of London (LSE:CTY) (dropping three spots to 10th).

Meanwhile, Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) was unchanged in fifth place.

Dropping off the list this week are JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.